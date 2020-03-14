Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
To mark a significant sobriety milestone, Osher Gunsberg has shared a candid post about the day he gave up alcohol and broke ‘an ever decreasing spiral’
To mark a significant sobriety milestone, Osher Gunsberg has shared a candid post about the day he gave up alcohol and broke ‘an ever decreasing spiral’
TV

Why Osher gave up alcohol

by Amy Price
14th Mar 2020 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OSHER Gunsberg has opened up about the day he gave up alcohol to mark a decade of sobriety.

While sharing a photo he took of himself ten years ago today, Gunsberg said on his podcast, Better Than Yesterday, "it was the 1st day I woke up and said 'That's it. I can never drink like that again' and meant it."

The Brisbane-raised television host said every time he had promised himself over the months and years prior that he "wouldn't get plastered", he failed after opening the first beer.

Gunsberg is now celebrating 10 years of sobriety.
Gunsberg is now celebrating 10 years of sobriety.

"No matter what I tried … it was inevitable that by the time the night was over, something would be broken, someone would be angry and I wouldn't remember a thing that happened," he continued.

That final night of drinking he said was no different, "just another night of me being a boorish, belligerent drunk, vomiting on myself, frightening those I'm with, being inappropriate to strangers and humiliating people who care about me".

"I was trapped in a pattern of behaviour that was on an ever decreasing spiral and at ever increasing velocity. The difference was that I just couldn't do it one more time," Gunsberg continued.

Gunsberg and wife Audrey Griffin with their cavoodle and ring bearer, Frankie. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Gunsberg and wife Audrey Griffin with their cavoodle and ring bearer, Frankie. Picture: Jonathan Ng

So, Gunsberg picked up the phone and reached out to a sober friend for help, making the choice not to drink that day, and every day since.

"The things that I used to drink at are still around, but now I deal with them better," he said.

"I'm a work in progress, not perfection."

"That work has given me a loving family, an incredible wife, a career, and happiness beyond anything I could have imagined back when I was drinking."

Gunsberg, who welcomed his first child, a son named Wolfgang, last year, paid tribute to his wife Audrey Griffin, describing her as his "reward for everything that happened" before they met.

Osher Gunsberg shared an image he took of himself on the day he decided to stop drinking. Picture: Instagram/ @osher_gunsberg
Osher Gunsberg shared an image he took of himself on the day he decided to stop drinking. Picture: Instagram/ @osher_gunsberg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grateful rural residents pick up last water donation

        premium_icon Grateful rural residents pick up last water donation

        News A LIFELINE for rural families suspends services after rain fills tanks.

        • 14th Mar 2020 11:18 AM
        Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

        Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

        Health The facilities will help alleviate the workload of GPs and EDs

        Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council election

        premium_icon Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council...

        News THE complete list of ways you can have your say in the Southern Downs Regional...

        ‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

        premium_icon ‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

        News A 22-year-old man has been charged after his car ploughed into a unit complex...