Why out-of-towners pick Southern Downs for wedding day

CITY slickers are falling in love with the country charm and beautiful backdrops of wedding locations in the Southern Downs.

Celebrants say couples from Brisbane and coastal areas are drawn to the rural venues and vineyards on offer, as figures show 112 couples tied the knot across the region last year.

Queensland Births, Deaths and Marriages records revealed Warwick had the highest number of nuptials (68) in 2016, followed by Stanthorpe (23).

Sixteen couples were married in Maryvale and five chose Ballandean for their special day.

Warwick celebrant Erica Bailey said Cherrabah Resort, Gordon Country and Girraween Environmental Lodge were among the popular places for weddings.

"A lot of weddings out there are people from the city - it's very rare as a celebrant that I do a wedding that is for local people,” she said.

"City people are coming to the country.”

She said venues offering accommodation on site were attractive to families wanting to make the most of time together.

"It's becomes a whole weekend away; it's everything in one spot,” she said.

With the average cost of an Australian wedding climbing past $30,000, couples are embracing DIY and small, intimate ceremonies to trim costs.

Ms Bailey said there was a lot of self-catering and she had seen couples opting for a garden party for the reception or choosing to elope.

Stanthorpe celebrant Christopher Desgrand said atmosphere was a big factor in selecting a location.

"There are people who want to get married amongst the vineyards and in wineries,” he said.

"Then there are people who want get married in national parks and gardens because they want the vibrant autumn colours.

"Then there are locals who are happy to get married in their back yard because it's home.”

While autumn and spring were his busiest seasons, he said he wanted to see greater tourism promotion of winter weddings in the Granite Belt.

Mr Desgrand said the area was particularly popular with couples from Brisbane and the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

"On the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, they see so many beach weddings that they come here for something different.”

An expert reveals: Style sins wedding guests should avoid

DON'T flash too much flesh, avoid cream at all costs and if in doubt, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed.

Wedding guests can get it horribly wrong, wardrobe-wise - and with spring ceremonies cropping up on social calendars, a manners maven says it pays to avoid standing out for the wrong reasons.

Etiquette expert Anna Musson, of The Good Manners Company, said guests should always dress to impress.

"Dressing down is disrespectful; it says you can't be bothered,” she said.

Ms Musson said it was essential to observe the dress code and not show too much skin.

"It's about the bride and groom and everything should be drawing attention to them and not drawing attention away from them,” she said.

"If you're wearing a backless playsuit, that's drawing attention to you.”

MIND YOUR MANNERS: An etiquette expert says wedding guests should never ask to swap tables at the reception. iStock

Her style don'ts for guests include denim, black and anything white or cream (strictly reserved for the bride).

She also recommended keeping shoulders covered at a day event and following the guide of the fancier the dress code, the longer the skirt length.

Dress codes can be a minefield, so if you are unsure what footwear is appropriate for a "beach chic” theme, she suggests clarifying beforehand instead of assuming thongs are acceptable.

"Check with the parents or the maid of honour; don't go to bride and groom as they have a lot on their plate,” she said.

Once you have your attire sorted, she advises guests to avoid tacky behaviour such as asking if you can bring a plus one, getting drunk, complaining or requesting to swap tables at the reception.

It is also preferable to wait for the newlyweds to leave before making an exit.

"It's bad form to leave before the hosts.” - NewsRegional

WEDDING SEASON

The most popular times to get married during the year are spring and autumn - in November and March.

June and July are the least popular months for weddings.

56% of weddings take place on Saturdays.

15% of weddings take place on Sundays.

Source: McCrindle 2015 Marriages and Weddings Report