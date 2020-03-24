Why the world is changing its views on sex

Juliet Allen is about to open her online Pleasure School to new enrolments on March 25.

IT HAS been an incredible journey for Juliet Allen, from teaching yoga, obtaining a Masters of Sexology at Curtin University and eventually saving people's marriages.

Presently on the road, Byron Bay resident, Juliet Allen is about to open her online Pleasure School to new enrolments on March 25 drawing on spiritual sexual shamanic training to the latest research at the world's top universities.

"I've been teaching workshops and working with people globally for a few years now, but I just can't reach everyone," she said.

"I wanted to create an online school that everyone can access on a global scale - a space where people can learn about sex and Tantra from the privacy of their own homes. "

She said she felt like the collective was opening to the idea that our sexuality was an integral part of our health, and the 'taboo' surrounding sex was diminishing.

"It's still taboo, but due to social media and the fact people like myself can talk about sex openly, it's creating greater awareness.

"It's important because our sexual energy is our life force energy - it's an energy that fuels us and feeds us in so many positive and unique ways."

She said that this new freedom to explore sexuality and learn had meant some students marriages had been saved at Pleasure School.

"Things like communication, intimacy, self-pleasure, treating our body and the body of our beloved as a temple - these teachings are what's missing, and when people learn the concepts and apply them to life and relating, well it can have a huge and positive impact," she said.

With 95 thousand followers on Instagram, it is easy to see how Australians are engaging with the content whether it be the Authentic Sex podcast which is free, the in-person workshops, or the online school and community of Pleasure School with 500 or more people and expanding.

Miss Allen said just learning 'techniques' wouldn't give people the missing ingredient to ecstatic sex.

"There's definitely a spiritual element to sex - it's the ingredient that's missing for so many when relating sexually.

"I feel like it's progressing rapidly and my hope is that schools can begin teaching sex education holistically, ultimately weaving in the ancient teachings of Tantra … that's my dream for my daughter and the younger generation."