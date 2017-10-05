Why they keep on returning

FOUND: Debbie Lowe and Kylie Jenner show where Adam Petrie's wallet was found at the Criterion Hotel.

FOUND: Debbie Lowe and Kylie Jenner show where Adam Petrie's wallet was found at the Criterion Hotel. Sean Teuma

IT'S A story you don't hear much of these days.

If you lose your wallet and don't hear anything within a week, chances are someone is off and playing with your credit card and cash.

Thirteen-year-old Adam Petrie and his family had given up on it after they completed another family trip to Warwick years ago.

They assumed it was in the hands of someone else or a subsequent guest where they were staying at the Criterion Hotel.

That was until they received a phone call a year later.

In a remarkable sequence of events, young Adam's wallet was discovered wedged behind a cupboard and wall in their room.

Criterion Hotel owner Valerie Prentice said it was an incredible discovery.

"It was well hidden and it's amazing how it got there,” Mrs Prentice said.

"There was money and cards still in the wallet.

"We managed to get a hold of them and let them know.

"They said to take $50 as a reward, but we didn't and the money was banked into their account.”

Indeed the discovery of the long-lost wallet was news to everybody's ears, including Adam's father Darren.

"Adam knew he had lost his wallet when we got home,” Mr Petrie said.

"We rang the Criterion, they looked in the room and said they couldn't see anything.

"At the time he was only young and had a job back at home, so we thought he had lost the money he had been working really hard for.

"A year later we got a call out of the blue and they told us they had found it.

"We were very surprised as we thought one of the guests must have taken it because of the cash in there.

"If it had happened at home it would've been gone for sure.

"It's one of the little things Warwick is all about and is part of why we love it.”

Up to this stage, the Petries visited Warwick at least once a year, finding the town a relaxing getaway from the bustle of city life on the Gold Coast.

Mr Petrie said their connection with the Rose City, which spanned more than 15 years, was due to the nature of the town.

"Whenever we get over the Great Dividing Range, we just love it,” he said.

"We've met a lot of people through our days camping at Leslie Dam, staying at the Criterion and attending various events around town.

"There are a lot of fine people and Warwick has been so accommodating to us.

"It is somewhere for my wife Toni and kids Adam, Jarrod and Matt to be able to experience a relaxed lifestyle of living, yet still have so much to do.

"The boys enjoy the track and the dam, and there are always great events on in town.”

Darren and Toni returned to Warwick a fortnight ago, where they enjoyed the sights of the Chevrolet Festival through PalmerinSt.