Why this could be the best hot hatch

Hot hatches tick a lot of boxes, they are fun, fast and affordable. But this new little performance car has something else on its side.

Pint-sized city cars are an endangered species.

The Holden Barina, Nissan Micra, Hyundai Getz and Peugeot 208 have all been discontinued and the Honda Jazz has been read the last rites.

Ford's Fiesta remains but it has been relegated to a single model, the ST hot hatch, which sells more on sizzle than size.

The Ford Fiesta ST is one of a dying breed.

VALUE

At about $36,000 (or $650 more if you don't want white or red) it's far from a bargain hatchback, especially considering it's a size smaller than Toyota's Corolla.

The emphasis is firmly on performance, although Ford has also loaded it with a generous list of equipment typically reserved for fancier models.

The 10-speaker audio system, for example, is by Bang & Olufsen. There are Recaro seats with smatterings of leather and a suede-like trim. Side bolsters are firm and aggressive, arguably too much so around the upper thighs for bigger drivers.

Ford has loaded the ST with a mountain of standard gear.

Metal pedals and faux carbon trim spice up the visuals against the backdrop of some hard plastics on the dash and doors.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are displayed on an 8.0-inch touchscreen and there's digital radio tuning.

Ambient lighting covers the cupholders and door pockets with a nice glow, reinforcing the efforts to justify the price tag.

Plus, there's smart key entry, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, reversing camera and parking sensors, satnav and stylish 18-inch wheels.

There's the occasional hint of penny-pinching, such as the lack of overhead grab handles.

COMFORT

The ST is more about the driver than occupants. The tight-fitting front seats are a constant reminder of that.

The Fiesta ST is small and the cabin is focused on the driver.

So, too, are the compact dimensions. Head and leg room in the rear is more suited to children than adults and there are no air vents. At least the back seats have the same classy finishes.

But storage is strong. The boot is surprisingly deep and practical, split-fold functionality adding to its usefulness.

Finding homes for phones and accessories is also a snip. There's a covered centre console, bulging door pockets and a sunglass hidey-hole in the roof.

Wherever you are, though, you'll feel the bumps. Suspension is tuned to the sporty side, so there are plenty of jolts and lumps.

The ride is busy over anything but smooth bitumen, so be prepared to be jiggled around.

Stiff suspension makes for a busy ride on rough surfaces.

SAFETY

The Fiesta has plenty of driver assistance tech, including auto braking in forward and reverse, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning and speed-sign recognition. Tyre pressure monitors are handy for an early warning of a puncture and there are seatbelt reminders front and rear.

DRIVING

Launch control and race car-like shift lights give a hint of the thinking behind the ST.

There's a turbocharged engine with hot-hatch power levels, just don't mention the T word. T for three, that is.

Power comes from a three-cylinder turbo engine.

It seems Ford isn't keen to point out that the engine powering the Fiesta ST has one fewer cylinder than most expect in a hot hatch. There's no mention of how many cylinders it has (or doesn't have) on the Ford website or in the brochure.

Instead, the focus is on "EcoBoost", Ford's marketing term for a turbo.

There's nothing to be embarrassed about with the Fiesta's engine, though.

The 1.5-litre triple pulls strongly from way down in the rev range and the standard six-speed manual (there is no auto) snicks nicely between ratios. First gear is quite short for slick take-offs.

There's a full 290Nm of torque and a heap of it is available from 1500rpm, so third and fourth gears are surprisingly useful for pottering around town, albeit with some characterful vibrations.

Despite the engine’s small dimensions it packs a powerful punch.

Settle in for a freeway cruise and there aren't many hills that will require you to drop out of sixth gear.

The 147kW power peak is also a fun accompaniment, upping the character as the engine strives towards its 6500rpm limit.

You'll need to ply it with premium unleaded and you'll likely use more than the claimed 6.3 litres per 100km.

A limited slip differential and tricky electronic torque vectoring make getting that grunt to the ground easy. They're helped by terrific Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, which hang on tenaciously.

They also make the most of accomplished dynamics. The ST points towards a corner brilliantly and it hangs on ridiculously well. There so much grip it sometimes feels as though it's lifting an inside rear wheel, yet at the same time it's planted and well behaved.

It isn’t the fastest car, but there aren’t too many hot hatches that make you smile quite as much.

Heart says

Who would have thought three cylinders could be this much fun?

Head says

I'm happy to compromise on size for driving excitement. The ST is all of the hot hatch fun in a condensed package at a cheaper price.

VERDICT

It's not the fastest car in the world, nor the most powerful, but it will make you smile without threatening your licence.

FORD FIESTA ST VITALS

Price: From about $36,000 drive-away

Warranty/servicing: 5 years, unl'td km, $1196 for 4 years/60,000km

Engine: 1.5-litre 3-cyl turbo, 147kW/290Nm

Safety: Not rated, 6 airbags, AEB, rear auto braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver monitor

Thirst: 6.3L/100km

Spare: Space saver

Boot: 311L

