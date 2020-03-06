Why Warwick is ‘fertile ground’ for insect infestation

TROPICAL CLIMATE: Rain has caused the influx in flies, moths, butterflies and grasshoppers across Warwick.

RAINFALL and warm weather has led to the perfect conditions for an insect infestation as moths, butterflies, and flies come out to play.

According to Condamine Headwaters Landcare Group Inc member Helen Lewis, rain is what’s to blame for the noticeable increase in bugs around Warwick.

“It’s really just the fact we’ve got hot and wet conditions and it’s more humid at the surface lately,” Mrs Lewis said. “The soil is really saturated which means it would be fairly fertile breeding for larvae to pop out and the conditions are ripe for reproduction.”

FERTILE GROUND: Condamine Headwaters Landcare Group Inc member Helen Lewis said the insect increase was due to recent rain.

Mrs Lewis said while the plague wasn’t necessarily different to previous years with high rainfall, the absence of insects during drought may have made their return more pronounced.

“We’ve suddenly gone from brown grass to green grass in three to four weeks,” she said.

“Had it been a wet summer from December, they would have gradually arrived and we probably would have not noticed it.”

While Mrs Lewis said pests such as buffalo flies could be annoying for livestock producers, there were ways to curb the infestation without resorting to chemicals which could damage the environment.

“It’s up to individual producers but they’re still a part of our ecosystem, and the more diverse it is the better,” she said. “At the end of the day, everything has a knock on effect.”