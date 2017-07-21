17°
Why Warwick lost power last night

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Jul 2017 4:00 PM
Pieces of the electricity lines came down when the driver knocked the pole.
Pieces of the electricity lines came down when the driver knocked the pole.

FOR the second time in as many days parts of Warwick have been affected by power outages.

Last night almost 500 homes where affected at about 7.00pm as blackouts stretched from Sladevale to Glennie Heights to parts of Rosenthal Heights.

Facebook lit up as residents posted their situations and some even said power had been swtiching on and off in quick succession up to four or five times.

On Wednesday night parts of Junabee, Tannymorel, Murray's Bridge, Elbow Valley and Wildash were affected, with some customers without power for almost 24 hours.

Ergon Energy Corporate Communications Manager Rod Rehbein said the issues over the two days were unrelated.

"The issue to the east and south of Warwick turned out to be that a few strands of conductor had come free as a result of a past lightning strike, possibly earlier this week, and then come into contact with another line.,” he said.

"Once detected, crews repaired this damage and power was restored to the 53 customers at 6pm on Thursday.”

Mr Rehbein said last night's issues were related to some pole-top equipment in Slade Avenue which had malfunctioned.

"This required power to be cut to about 670 customers on that feeder line as a safety precaution at 7.05pm,” he said.

"Attempts were then made to restore power to those customers by redirecting their supply from other feeder lines.

"Unfortunately, due to the heavy load on the network in the bitterly cold conditions, this resulted in an overload on other feeders as the additional customers were added.”

Mr Rehbein said supply to customers on one feeder was interrupted for about 12 minutes from 7.15pm and then to customers on other feeders for periods of up to a few seconds on a number of occasions between 8.30pm and 8.50pm.

"At that point, the load was shared across further feeders so the high demand for power from all customers could be met,” Mr Rehbein said.

"Power remained on throughout the night and in the frosty conditions this morning.

"Crews have repaired the damage to the equipment this morning using live line techniques so customers did not experience any further power supply interruptions.

"Work is under way to transfer the additional load back to the feeder line that was taken out of service last night.

"Ergon apologises to customers in the Warwick region for the inconvenience they have experienced in the past couple of days.”

Warwick Daily News
