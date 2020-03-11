Wife of stabbed Sarina cabbie speaks after ordeal

John May with his wife Mackay Regional Council councillor Karen May. John was stabbed in a terrifying assault while driving his limousine on March 6 at Sarina.

THE worried wife of a popular Sarina limousine driver was "horrified" to learn her husband had been stabbed at work, in an assault that has shocked the close-knit community.

Mackay Regional Councillor Karen May had been in Canberra at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards when she learned of the terrifying incident that put John May in intensive care, fighting for his life.

"I was horrified, I was just beside myself that… this had taken place," Cr May said.

"John was just doing his job, driving the cab as he normally does."

John, a Sarina Limousine Service driver, was found near death by passing motorists after his vehicle had crashed into a power pole on Brewers Rd about 6pm on Friday.

Cr May said the motorists acted quickly in calling paramedics and police.

"They probably contributed to saving his life," she said, her voice filled with emotion and gratitude for the swift response.

John received life threatening injuries to the right side of his chest and was in surgery for five hours at Mackay Base Hospital.

Cr May has maintained a bedside vigil, even staying near the hospital to be closer.

While changing flights in Brisbane on her return to Mackay on Saturday, she said she phoned the hospital and was told John was critical but stable.

"That was a little bit comforting, to know that he had at least stabilised," she said.

"I was just very anxious… all you want to do is see your loved ones."

She took comfort knowing their son Gregory and John's sister Rhonda Stewart were at his bedside.

Doctors, on Monday, removed the ventilator which allowed John to say a few words to his family.

"Not a real lot. He's a little bit distressed today (Tuesday). I think he's gradually remembering some of the things that have gone on," Cr May said.

At this stage she said doctors had not given a recovery timeframe and everyone was taking it "day by day".

The couple has lived in Sarina for 36 years and has strong links to the township.

"Coming from Sarina… a rural town, you just don't think that these things happen in your community," Cr May said.

The family has received hundreds of messages of support from family, friends and members of the community.

"It has just been overwhelming, the support that we've received," Cr May said.

She especially noted that both her and John offered heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in his survival and the ongoing investigation, including paramedics, doctors, nurses and other medical staff and the police.

Inspector Ian Haughton confirmed John had likely been stabbed by an edged weapon and police had narrowed their investigation calling for dashcam or CCTV footage from 5.30pm to 6pm near Brewers Rd and Broad St.

Cr May urged anyone with information about her husband's assault to come forward to police.