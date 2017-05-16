Wild dogs slaughter Southern Downs family's sheep

FRESH reports of more horrific wild dog attacks on the Southern Downs have residents in Tannymorel, Killarney and Yangan on alert.

Farmer Glenn Muller has lost eight sheep in a month and is at a loss as to how to stop the carnage.

Mr Muller said the first attack occurred about a month ago.

"That night we lost four and I moved the flock a bit closer to the house,” he said.

"Then three weeks later we were hit again and lost another three lambs.

"After that I set up a small paddock only 20m from the house and put the flock in there at night.”

Mr Muller and his family run about 40 head of sheep on their 40ha property, which lies only 500m from Tannymorel township.

Mr Muller said he worked night shift at John Dee.

"Last Thursday night I got home around 2am and climbed into bed,” he said.

"Then my little fox terrier started going nuts and the wife asked me to go and check. I went outside with the torch and didn't see any dogs but saw the sheep running around madly.

"One had been torn apart from the back end, disembowelled, it was a gruesome sight. I had to put it down there and then.”

Two others were also bitten but escaped with only minor injuries.

Mr Muller said the attacks were frightening and upsetting.

"The kids are really upset about it all,” he said.

"After the second attack, my young fella asked me what we were going to do now.

"And it amounts to quite a bit of income and time.

"Several of those that were hit in the first attack were destined for a butcher in town and in the second attack I lost a lamb I was fattening for the carcase competition at the Ekka this year.

"I won the heavyweight class last year and was looking to have a crack again.”

Mr Muller said it had been a long time since he'd had an issue with wild dogs.

"About eight years ago I shot one on the property but there's been nothing since then,” he said.

Mr Muller said there had been reports of a pack of five dogs getting around the area.

"Two black, a white and two red dogs,” he said.

"It's a bit hard to know what to do.

"We'll probably have to look into baiting but you really need a group of landowners over a large area to make that work.

"I've been going for walks with the gun but I can only see old tracks and no sign of the animals. Some people have volunteered to come and keep watch with a rifle from the hill but you'd never know if or when they'll be back.”

Southern Downs Regional Council environmental services manager Tim O'Brien said the council had been concentrating on aerial baiting.

"We've been running quite a large program targeting the out-of-the-way, harder-to-get-to places,” he said.

"To get those dogs that are hidden away from the populated areas.

"We've just done quite a bit around the main range area, which we're expecting will be successful.

"We just need to check the cameras and see what sort of results we've been getting.”

"These dogs create a supply of wild dogs that then go marauding.”

Mr O'Brien said the council relied on community baiting programs to assist in wild dog control efforts.

"It's helpful for everyone when landowners and the community take responsibility for baiting on their own properties,” he said.

"Wild dogs do come a lot to the fringes of small towns but we don't get a lot of calls about people losing animals to attacks.

"It's usually domestic dogs that we hear about.

"It's more helpful if people do report incidents, we can then investigate and keep records about feral dog movements.”