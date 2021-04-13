Wild Easter Show brawl caught on camera

An investigation is under way after a wild brawl at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Monday night left two teenagers with lacerations to their legs and one of them in hospital.

Officers from Auburn Police Area Command were called to the show's carnival area at about 9.20pm on the final night of the show after reports of two large groups of people fighting.

On arrival officers separated the groups before many left the area and dispersed back into the show crowd.

Footage obtained by 2GB shows police attempting to intervene in one fight between a group of girls.

Another video, circulating on Instagram, shows a group of teenage boys fighting before running away along the Easter Show's promenade.

A large group of teenage boys chased after the fighting group, laughing and holding their phones out filming.

An 18-year-old man presented to police with a laceration to his shin. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Concord Hospital for further treatment.

A second male, aged 17, was treated by first-aid providers for lacerations to his lower legs. He declined to be taken to hospital.

The two males did not provide statements to police, and an investigation is now under way.

Around 800,000 people visited the Sydney Royal Easter Show this year, with organisers praising the event as a post-pandemic success.

Australia rules out one-jab vaccine option=

Australia has ruled out using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the immediate national rollout.

The revelations follow damning advice last week that the AstraZeneca vaccine was no longer recommended for people aged under 50.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose jab, widely administered across the US and approved for use in Europe.

But a spokesperson for Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Janssen vaccine was an adenovirus vaccine, the same type of vaccine as the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The government does not intend to purchase any further adenovirus vaccines at this time," the spokesperson said.

Vaccine issues throw Qantas' international plan into disarray

Qantas had hoped to kick off interntational flights by October 31 this year, but Australia's slow vaccine rollout has thrown that plan into disarray.

Qantas told the Sydney Morning Herald it was "closely monitoring the recent developments in the rollout of vaccines in Australia" and was discussing with the Morrison government what that might mean for international borders.

The airline took matters into its own hands earlier this year when it started selling tickets to the United States, the UK and Japan for late October.

But now the government's timeline of vaccinating Australians before October is in trouble.

Despite that, Qantas told the publication it was sticking with its October 31 deadline.

"At this stage there's no change to the planned restart of our international flights, we'll continue to have dialogue with the government, " a spokesman said.

School shooting in Tennessee

Several people have been shot at a school in Knoxsville, Tennesee, including a police officer, police said.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," the Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter.]

The shooting occurred at Austin-East Magnet High School.

There is no further details on the conditions of the victims.

Police have established a reunification site at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School.

'Small number' of Australians cancel vaccine appointments



The chief medical officer has denied dropping the ball by failing to secure a contract for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, but says a deal "remains on the table" as Australia scrambles to develop a new rollout strategy.

It comes as Professor Paul Kelly revealed a number of Australians had cancelled their COVID-19 appointments on the weekend due to concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As of yesterday, more than one million vaccines have been administered around Australia but Professor Kelly revealed "anecdotally at least, we know that many of our GP colleagues and particularly the GP respiratory clinics that we have a direct relationship with in the Commonwealth have seen some people cancel their appointments".

Professor Kelly would not reveal how many, but said it was "a very small number" and reiterated there are "certainly a lot of people" who still want to get the vaccine.

Professor Kelly said the government would be watching "very closely and carefully" about what influence the AstraZeneca announcement would make through the week.

The federal government was forced to abandon all vaccination targets over revelations the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was set to make up the bulk of its rollout, was not advised for people aged under 50.

BBC receives 100,000 complaints about Prince Philip's death

The BBC has been flooded with over 100,000 complaints about the wall to wall coverage of Prince Philip's death, The Sun revealed.

The UK's national broadcaster tore up its usual schedule after news of the Duke of Edinburgh's death broke shortly after noon on Friday.

Over the next 24 hours, the BBC's television and radio channels laid on a string of special programs chronicling Philip's life.

But many viewers were left fuming after their favourite shows - including the MasterChef final - were ditched so special tribute programs could be laid on.

The coverage is believed to be one of the most complained about pieces of TV in British history.

Mass riots as cop claims to 'accidentally' kill man

Massive riots are again rocking the US after a police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old black man in the Minnesota city of Minneapolis, less than half an hour from where George Floyd was killed.

The region's police chief stood by the police officer who fired the fatal shot, telling reporters she had accidentally confused her handgun with her taser.

"The officer drew their handgun instead of their taser," Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said at a press conference about Sunday's fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

Mr Gannon said it was his belief that the officer, who has been placed on leave pending an investigation, "had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet."

"This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr Wright," Mr Gannon said.

"There is nothing I can say to lessen the pain of Mr Wright's family."

Mr Gannon showed reporters police body camera video of the shooting, which sparked protests overnight in Brooklyn Center and the looting of a shopping mall.

In the video, police officers were seen pulling Mr Wright out of his car after stopping him for a traffic violation and discovering he had an outstanding warrant.

As Mr Wright scuffles with the officers and gets back into the driver's seat of the car, a female police officer shouts "I'll tase you" and then "taser, taser, taser."

"Holy s**t, I shot him," the officer said as Mr Wright, fatally wounded, drove away.

