‘Wild’: Tiger Woods’ son is exactly like dad

This brings new meaning to the expression "like father, like son".

Tiger Woods and son Charlie are participating in the PNC Championship this weekend and were shown side-by-side on the driving range as they prepare for the event.

The youngster bears an uncanny resemblance to his dad with a golf club in his hand, and a video of the pair practising their swings quickly went viral, racking up more than 2.7 million views on Twitter.

Former golfer turned social media influencer Paige Spiranac was one of many who reacted to the adorable clip. "This is wild," she wrote on Twitter. "Charlie Woods is a mini Tiger."

American sportscaster Clay Travis said: "Tiger Woods and his son. So great."

Golf writer Ryan Lavner added: "Can't get enough of Charlie Woods' swagger - with a club twirl! Gonna be awesome to watch this weekend."

Another clip taken from behind highlighted Charlie and Tiger's golfing similarities even further.

Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods.



Home on the range. 🏌️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/KnSM6bPrmk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2020

Charlie, 11, has turned heads this year in junior tournaments, though this is the first time his game will be on full display.

The tournament, which will be played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, features father-son pairings. John Daly and his son John and Justin Thomas and his father Mike are among the other notable teams in the event.

Woods' caddie is Joe LaCava and LaCava's son, also Joe, will be caddying for Charlie.

"About a month ago Tiger approached me and said, 'I'm thinking of playing the PNC Championship with Charlie'. I was so jacked up," LaCava told GolfTV.

"I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' because I thought it was probably a year or two away. He was so excited.

"Charlie caught the golf bug this year. He's been playing a ton of golf, practising, working at it, and was psyched to play.

"Tiger was kind enough to ask me to ask Joe to caddie for Charlie so we could have a father-son caddie duo and father-son player duo. So, we're going to have a good weekend."

