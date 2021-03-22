WILD WEATHER: First reports of flooding reach Warwick

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Intense rainfall across the Warwick area and wider Southern Downs has sparked the first reports of flooding in the region, with the downpour set to continue for the next 24 hours.

Swanfels resident Steven Higgins told the Daily News his property on Top Swanfels Road near Dollar Bill Road had received significant rains in the past four or five days, and Swan Creek itself now overflowing onto the road.

Mr Higgins said while he believed his home to be safe from floodwaters, further heavy falls tomorrow could see those surrounding him go under.

"We started noticing (the creek) about two days ago, and then it's just risen slowly today," he said.

"From the bottom of the creek itself to the top of our bridge, it's about 1.5m or more. When it does go over, it will be well and truly over.

"We're pretty prepared and used to it, though. We back mainly onto The Range, so when it rains into the catchment it flows down to us, so we know when it rains heavily up there we're going to get it."

Swan Creek was already nearing capacity before the intense rainfall of the past 24 hours. Picture: Steven Higgins

The most up-to-date data from the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed Swan Creek at Swanfels had risen to 1.41m, with the Condamine River at The Head and Emu Creek also on the rise.

BOM issued a severe weather warning and flash flooding alert for southern Queensland earlier on Monday afternoon, warning the potentially "life-threatening" system could hit Warwick, Stanthorpe, Toowoomba, and Goondiwindi.

The warning stated six-hourly rainfall totals of 50mm-70mm were likely in areas, with locally heavier falls and possible thunderstorms.

Predictions from BOM warned the wild weather would only ramp up for Warwick and the Southern Downs on Tuesday, with the region to receive up to 100mm in the one day.

The severe weather warnings prompted SES southwest area controller Ian Phipps to deliver an urgent warning to all residents, especially those on flood-prone properties, to prepare for the worst now.

If you're in an emergency situation and need assistance, call triple-zero or Warwick SES on 13 25 00.