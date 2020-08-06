WILD WEATHER: Key roads remain closed after Tassie’s snow blast

UPDATE, 7AM: SEVERAL flood warning remain in place as snowmelt runoff continues to fill Tasmanian waterways.

Coal River currently has the highest flood threat level although water levels around Richmond have begun to ease.

"River levels along the Coal River around Richmond are easing. Gradual snowmelt will contribute to runoff over the next few days," A statement from the Buraeu of Meteorology read.

"In the 36 hours to 8 pm Wednesday, rainfall totals up to 81mm were recorded in the Coal catchment. Significant accumulation of snow has also occurred."

The BOM statement said no significant rainfall totals are forecast during Thursday.

Macquarie, Jordan, North and South Esk Rivers all remain on a minor flood warning.

A gale warning remains in place for the East of Flinders Island and Upper East Coast while a strong wind warning is current for the lower East Coast.

Sheep graziers are warned cold temperatures, showers and fresh southwesterly winds are expected this morning.

Areas expected to be affected include parts of the East Coast and South East.

THE FOLLOWING ROADS REMAIN CLOSED:

SOUTH:

Clifton Vale Road to Cockatoo Gully Road, Elderslie.

Dennistoun Road, Bothwell (entire road).

Englewood Road, Oatlands between properties Ashgrove and Dalmeny Park.

Ford Road, Pontville.

Gordon River Road - West of Maydena.

Interlaken Road, Oatlands through to Highland Lakes Road.

Marlborough Road, Miena to Lyell Highway.

Lake Dobson Road, Westerway.

Old Man's Head Road, Interlaken.

Pinnacle Road, Mount Wellington at Bracken Lane.

Tunbridge Tier Road, Tunbridge.

Lower Marshes Road from Jericho to the intersection with Highland Lakes Road

NORTH:

Gunns Road, Mathinna.

The following roads are only open to 4WD vehicles:

Belvoir Road and Cradle Mountain Road between Murchison and Lowina - Extreme caution to be taken.

East Bagdad Road (the entire length).

Highland Lakes Road- Riversdale Rd (Liffey Falls) to Waddamana Rd turn off (extreme caution).

Poatina Road from Highland Lakes Road to Poatina Village.

Lake St Clair Road - extreme caution

Lyell Highway, Tarraleah

Molesworth Road from Lyell Highway to Glenlusk.

Nugent Road - Buckland to Sorell.

Woodbridge Hill Road. (low range - please be aware of abandoned vehicles in this area)

Woodspring Road, Lower Marshes.

Lake Leake Road between Campbell Town and Swansea.

The following roads are open but motorists should use EXTREME CAUTION:

Esk Main Road between Avoca and Conara.

Gordon River Road between Westerway and Maydena

Tasman Highway- slippery conditions to Buckland. Water over the road at Paradise. Traffic slowed to 60km/hr at Paradise

The following roads are open but motorists should use CAUTION:

Midland Highway - Slippery conditions from Melton Mowbray to Campbell Town

Mud Walls Road

Stay with us to keep up-to-date on road closures and weather warnings across the day.

UPDATE, 5PM: GALE warnings are in place for the evening, with Flinders Island and the East Coast expected to be battered by wind.

Winds of up to 45km/h are predicted around Hobart, while the wild weather has mostly abated in Launceston, clearing later into the week, but with below-zero temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also advised East Coasters of potential flooding in catchment areas, joining those on the Jordan, Macquarie, North Esk, South Esk and Coal rivers.

Police have warned motorists to use caution when driving on elevated roads, which have the potential to be affected by the current weather conditions including snow, ice, rain and damaging winds.

THE FOLLOWING ROADS ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED:

SOUTH:

Clifton Vale Road to Cockatoo Gully Road, Elderslie

Collinsvale Road from Collinsvale to Berridale

Dennistoun Road, Bothwell (entire road)

Englewood Road, Oatlands between properties Ashgrove and Dalmeny Park

Ford Road, Pontville

Gordon River Road - West of Maydena

Highland Lakes Road at Haulage Hill

Interlaken Road, Oatlands through to Highland Lakes Road

Lake Dobson Road, Westerway

Lyell Highway from Tarraleah to Mt Arrowsmith

Old Man's Head Road, Interlaken

Pinnacle Road, Mount Wellington at Bracken Lane

Tunbridge Tier Road, Tunbridge

NORTH:

Gunns Road, Mathinna

Lake Leake Road between Campbell Town and Swansea

Lilydale Road from Rocherlea to Lilydale

The following roads are only open to 4WD vehicles:

Belvoir Road and Cradle Mountain Road between Murchison and Lowina - Extreme caution to be taken.

East Bagdad Road (the entire length).

Haulage Road, off Highlands Lake Road.

Highland Lakes Road, Bothwell to Waddamana Road

Marlborough Road, Miena to Lyell Highway.

Molesworth Road from Lyell Highway to Glenlusk.

Nugent Road - Buckland to Sorell.

Poatina Road from Highland Lakes Road to Poatina Village.

Woodbridge Hill Road. (low range - please be aware of abandoned vehicles in this area)

Woodspring Road, Lower Marshes

UPDATE, 1pm: RIVER levels are beginning to rise on Coal River which remains on a flood warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Jordan, Macquarie, North and South Esk Rivers all remain on a minor flood warning.

A severe weather warning for the east coast north of the Tasman Peninsular also remains in place.

BOM warns damaging winds reaching 100km/h are expected for St Helens, Swansea, Orford and Scamander.

And away from the snow pictures, in other weather news:



- A Flood Warning is current for the Coal River.



- Minor Flood Warnings are current for the Macquarie, Jordan and

North Esk Rivers.



Great weather for duckies! Picture contributed by Michael Wadsley.

The following roads are currently CLOSED:

SOUTH:

Clifton Vale Road to Cockatoo Gully Road, Elderslie.

Collinsvale Road from Collinsvale to Berridale.

Englewood Road, Oatlands between properties Ashgrove and Dalmeny Park.

Ford Road, Pontville.

Gordon River Road - West of Maydena.

Highland Lakes Road at Haulage Hill.

Lake Dobson Road, Westerway.

Lyell Highway from Derwent Bridge to Queenstown.

Lyell Highway from Tarraleah to Mt Arrowsmith.

Pinnacle Road, Mount Wellington at Bracken Lane.

Tunbridge Tier Road, Tunbridge.

NORTH:

Dublin Town Road, St Mary's.

Gunns Road, Mathinna.

Lake Leake Road between Campbell Town and Swansea.

Lilydale Road from Rocherlea to Lilydale

The following roads are only open to 4WD vehicles:

Belvoir Road and Cradle Mountain Road between Murchison and Lowina - Extreme caution to be taken.

Denniston Road past Interlaken.

East Bagdad Road (the entire length).

Haulage Road, off Highlands Lake Road.

Highland Lakes Road, Bothwell to Waddamana Road

Marlborough Road, Miena to Lyell Highway.

Molesworth Road from Lyell Highway to Glenlusk.

Nugent Road - Buckland to Sorell.

Poatina Road from Highland Lakes Road to Poatina Village.

Woodbridge Hill Road. (low range - please be aware of abandoned vehicles in this area)

Woodspring Road, Lower Marshes.

The following roads are open but motorists should use EXTREME CAUTION:

Esk Main Road between Avoca and Conara.

UPDATE, 11am:SEVERAL Tasmanian catchments have had flood warnings updated by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Coal River is on a flood warning while Jordan River, Macquarie River and North Esk River have all been issued a minor flood warning.

Derwent, Huon, South East, East Coastal and North East catchments are on flood watch.

Did you wake up to a winter wonderland? While #snow levels won't be as low tomorrow, the cold is set to hang around with wind chill making it feel even more frigid. Damaging wind gusts are possible

Tasmania State Emergency Service has detailed a chaotic night that saw 48 requests for assistance.

Assistant Director Leon Smith said volunteers in the south responded to incidents relating to roof damage and water inundation in homes from ground level and through ceilings.

SES also assisted Tasmania Police with road closures and traffic control," he said.

"In the north SES assisted with snow on the roads, water inundation through roofs due to

snow melt, and some wind damage.

"The conditions proved challenging for responding crews, with snow and ice preventing

crews from working at heights.

According to the SES, requests for assistance were received from people in Greater Launceston, Gardners Bay, towns in the Southern Midlands, the northern suburbs of Hobart and Rokeby.

"We would take this opportunity to remind Tasmanians that there are proactive steps

they can take to keep themselves safe when weather warnings relating to wind and

heavy rainfall are issued," Mr Smith said.

"These include clearing gutters of debris and tying down any loose items outside.

"When there is a non-life-threatening flood or storm emergency, SES can be contacted

to assist," he said.

The following roads are currently CLOSED:

SOUTH:

Collinsvale Road from Collinsvale to Berridale.

Ford Road, Pontville.

Highland Lakes Road at Haulage Hill.

Lake Dobson Road, Westerway.

Lyell Highway from Derwent Bridge to Queenstown.

Lyell Highway from Tarraleah to Mt Arrowsmith.

Pelham Road from Between Thousand Acre Lane and Clifton Vale Road (Elderslie).

Pinnacle Road, Mount Wellington at Bracken Lane.

Englewood Road, Oatlands between properties Ashgrove and Dalmeny Park.

NORTH:

Dublin Town Road, St Mary's.

Gunns Road, Mathinna.

Lake Leake Road between Campbell Town and Swansea.

Lilydale Road from Rocherlea to Lilydale

The following roads are only open to 4WD vehicles:

Belvoir Road and Cradle Mountain Road between Murchison and Lowina - Extreme caution to be taken

East Bagdad Road (the entire length) is only accessible to 4WD.

Gordon River Road - West of Maydena.

Haulage Road, off Highlands Lake Road

Molesworth Road from Lyell Highway to Glenlusk.

Mud Walls Road from Colebrook to Midland Highway.

Nugent Road - Buckland to Sorell

Tasman Highway between Waverly and the top of the Sideling past Nunamara

Woodbridge Hill Road. 4WD only (low range - please be aware of abandoned vehicles in this area)

Highland Lakes Road between Riversdale Road and Waddamana Road 4×4 only with extreme caution.

Marlborough Road, Miena to Lyell Highway 4×4 only with extreme caution.

Poatina Road from Poatina Hill to Lighland Lakes Road 4×4 only with extreme caution.

Highland Lakes Road, Bothwell to Waddamana Road 4×4 only with caution.

Ben Lomond Snow Sports co-owner Felicity Foot said the scene at the popular facility was "incredible". but warned snow chasers not to come today due to dangerous road conditions.

"We've been here for 20 years and I've never seen anything like this," she said.

"We've been having issues with our bedroom window and woke up with a layer of ice on our bed this morning.

"We're hoping the wind will have died down and conditions improved in time for people to come visit us this weekend."

The following roads are currently CLOSED:

SOUTH:

Collinsvale Road from Collinsvale to Berridale.

Ford Road, Pontville.

Highland Lakes Road at Haulage Hill.

Hollow Tree Road from Bothwell to Lyell Highway.

Lyell Highway from Derwent Bridge to Queenstown.

Lyell Highway from Tarraleah to Mt Arrowsmith.

Marlborough Road between Bronte and Miena.

Pelham Road from Between Thousand Acre Lane and Clifton Vale Road (Elderslie).

Pinnacle Road, Mount Wellington at Bracken Lane.

Englewood Road, Oatlands between properties Ashgrove and Dalmeny Park.

NORTH:

Dublin Town Road, St Mary's.

Lake Leake Road between Campbell Town and Swansea.

Lilydale Road from Rocherlea to Lilydale

The following roads are only open to 4WD vehicles:

Belvoir Road and Cradle Mountain Road between Murchison and Lowina - Extreme caution to be taken

East Bagdad Road (the entire length) is only accessible to 4WD.

Gordon River Road - West of Maydena.

Haulage Road, off Highlands Lake Road

Molesworth Road from Lyell Highway to Glenlusk.

Mud Walls Road from Colebrook to Midland Highway.

Nugent Road - Buckland to Sorell

Tasman Highway between Waverly and the top of the Sideling past Nunamara

Woodbridge Hill Road. 4WD only (low range - please be aware of abandoned vehicles in this area)

UPDATE, 9.38am: THE Port Arthur Historic Site, the Coal Mines Historic Site and the Cascades Female Factory will be closed today due to the snow and bad weather.

The following roads are currently CLOSED:

SOUTH:

Black Hills Road from Gretna to Magra.

Collinsvale Road from Collinsvale to Berridale.

Ford Road, Pontville.

Highland Lakes Road at Haulage Hill.

Hollow Tree Road from Bothwell to Lyell Highway.

Lyell Highway from Derwent Bridge to Queenstown.

Lyell Highway from Tarraleah to Mt Arrowsmith.

Pelham Road from Between Thousand Acre Lane and Clifton Vale Road (Elderslie).

NORTH:

Lilydale Road- Rocherlea to Lilydale

Marlborough Road between Bronte and Miena.

The following roads are only open to 4WD vehicles:

Belvoir Road and Cradle Mountain Road between Murchison and Lowina - Extreme caution to be taken

Entire Length East Bagdad Road is only accessible to 4WD.

Gordon River Road - West of Maydena.

Haulage Road, off Highlands Lake Road

Huon Road, Neika to Leslie Vale

Molesworth Road from Lyell Highway to Glenlusk.

Mud Walls Road from Colebrook to Midland Highway.

Nugent Road - Buckland to Sorell

Tasman Highway between Waverly and the top of the Sideling past Nunamara

Woodbridge Hill Road. 4WD only (low range - please be aware of abandoned vehicles in this area)

UPDATE, 8am: SNOW has closed numerous schools across the state while emergency services work to assess road conditions.

Crews roads are expected to re-open later this morning.

Tow services are reportedly strained retrieving vehicles which were abandoned during last night's snowstorm which affected much of the state.

Northern Region

Campbell Town District High

Glen Dhu Primary

Lilydale District High

West Launceston Primary

Southern Region

Bothwell District High

Collinsvale Primary

Franklin Primary

Huonville Primary

Huonville High

Molesworth Primary

Oatlands District High

UPDATE, 6.30am: ROADS remain closed across Tasmania due to snow while others have become affected by flooding.

Tasmania police are urging motorist to take care after reports of flooding at Paradise Gorge, near Orford along the Tasman Highway.

Gage Road in Gagebrook, between Tottenham and Plymouth, is currently open to four wheel drives only due to flooding.

Numerous Tasmanian roads remain closed due to snow.

SOUTH:

Tasman Highway from Fingerpost Road, Orielton to Buckland.

Huon Highway from Sandfly Intersection to Grove which includes Vinces Saddle.

Lyell Highway - Tarraleah to Mt Arrowsmith.

Huon Highway - Fern Tree to Neika

Huon Highway - South of the Sandfly turn-off

Midland Highway - Tunbridge to Melton Mowbray (All north bound traffic will be staged at Mood Food Kempton UFN)

Huon Road - Sandfly to Vinces Saddle.

Hollow Tree Road - Bothwell to Lyell Highway.

Highland Lakes Road at Haulage Hill will be closed to all traffic other than 4WD tonight…

Black Hills Road - Gretna to Magra.

Pelverata Road, Sandfly to Coast Road.

Highlands Lake Road - Melton Mowbray to Bothwell.

Collinsvale Road from Collinsvale to Berridale.

Pelham Road - Between Thousand Acre Lane and Clifton Vale Road (Elderslie)

Ford Road Pontville - Closed due to Flooding.

NORTH:

Midlands Highway - Perth to Tunbridge.

Lilydale Road- Rocherlea to Lilydale

The following roads are open to all vehicles: Motorists should adhere to cautions regarding icy conditions:

Murchison Highway between Fingerpost and Roseberry

Anthony Road from Murchison Highway to Queenstown turn-off

Lyell Highway between Derwent Bridge and Queenstown is open to all traffic

Waratah Road between Waratah and Savage River

Midlands and Central Highlands areas

Midland Highway from Breadalbane to Launceston including the Southern Outlet

The following roads are only open to 4WD vehicles:

Belvoir Road and Cradle Mountain Road between Murchison and Lowina - Extreme caution to be taken

Haulage Road, off Highlands Lake Road

Huon Highway, Neika to Leslie Vale

Woodbridge Hill Road. 4WD only (low range - please be aware of abandoned vehicles in this area)

Entire Length East Bagdad Road is only accessible to 4WD.

Gordon River Road - West of Maydena.

Nugent Road - Buckland to Sorell

Molesworth Road from Lyell Highway to Glenlusk.

Mud Walls Road from Colebrook to Midland Highway.

Tasman Highway between Waverly and Nunamara

A severe weather warning remains current for Tasmania's east coast with damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of winds reaching 110km/h for much of the east coast.

A flash flooding warning has also been issued the Midlands.

Six hour rainfall totals of 50mm have been observed at Tunnack and Ross, according to BOM.

Forecasted expect rainfall in the Midlands district is expected to ease during the morning, and develop about the east coast where 50 to 70mm is expected, with rainfall in excess of 90mm possible about high ground in the northeast.

Locations which may be affected include Campbell Town, Scottsdale, St Helens, Swansea, Orford and Fingal.

INITIAL: MORE rain is predicted to batter the state today with flood warnings in place for several rivers, and severe wind warnings for coastal areas and graziers.

Yesterday the state was inundated with snow and hail, forcing many travellers to abandon their vehicles and spend the night in regional accommodation.

Today up to 15mm of rain is predicted in the greater Hobart area and more snow forecast for higher-up areas.

SOUTH:

Tasman Highway from Fingerpost Road, Orielton to Buckland.

Huon Highway from Sandfly Intersection to Grove which includes Vinces Saddle.

Lyell Highway - Tarraleah to Mt Arrowsmith.

Huon Highway - Fern Tree to Neika

Huon Highway - South of the Sandfly turn-off

Midland Highway - Tunbridge to Melton Mowbray (All north bound traffic will be staged at Mood Food Kempton UFN)

Huon Road - Sandfly to Vinces Saddle.

Hollow Tree Road - Bothwell to Lyell Highway.

Highland Lakes Road at Haulage Hill will be closed to all traffic other than 4WD tonight…

Black Hills Road - Gretna to Magra.

Pelverata Road, Sandfly to Coast Road.

Highlands Lake Road - Melton Mowbray to Bothwell.

Collinsvale Road from Collinsvale to Berridale.

Pelham Road - Between Thousand Acre Lane and Clifton Vale Road (Elderslie)

Lyell Highway - Derwent Bridge to Queenstown

NORTH:

Midlands Highway - Perth to Tunbridge

The following roads are open to all vehicles: Motorists should adhere to cautions regarding icy conditions:

Murchison Highway between Fingerpost and Roseberry

Anthony Road from Murchison Highway to Queenstown turn-off

Lyell Highway between Derwent Bridge and Queenstown is open to all traffic

Waratah Road between Waratah and Savage River

Midlands and Central Highlands areas

The following roads are only open to 4WD vehicles:

Belvoir Road and Cradle Mountain Road between Murchison and Lowina - Extreme caution to be taken

Haulage Road, off Highlands Lake Road

Huon Highway, Neika to Leslie Vale

Woodbridge Hill Road. 4WD only (low range - please be aware of abandoned vehicles in this area)

Entire Length East Bagdad Road is only accessible to 4WD.

Gordon River Road - West of Maydena.

Nugent Road - Buckland to Sorell

Molesworth Road from Lyell Highway to Glenlusk.

Mud Walls Road from Colebrook to Midland Highway

As of 8pm last night Tasmania Police warned of trees that had fallen onto the Gordon River Road west of Maydena.

Motorists were advised to take caution when travelling along this road.

Flood Warnings for Wednesday, August 5

Initial Flood Watch for Derwent, Huon, South East, East Coastal and North East catchments.

Initial Minor Flood Warning for the Jordan River

Initial Minor Flood Warning for the North Esk River

Wind Warnings for Wednesday, August 5

Gale Warning for the following areas:

Derwent Estuary, Frederick Henry Bay and Norfolk Bay, Storm Bay, Far North West Coast, Central North Coast, Banks Strait and Franklin Sound, East of Flinders Island, Upper East Coast, Lower East Coast, South East Coast and Central West Coast

Strong Wind Warning for the following areas:

Channel, Central Plateau Lakes and South West Coast

