WILD WEATHER: Warwick set for storms, fire danger, and more

WILD WEATHER: Thunderstorms, fire danger, and more on the way for Warwick. Picture: mdesigner125

WILD WEATHER: Thunderstorms, fire danger, and more on the way for Warwick. Picture: mdesigner125

WARWICK could be in for a week of unseasonably wild weather with a heatwave, thunderstorms, and even fire danger on the cards.

According to unofficial forecaster Higgins Storm Chasing, the Southern Downs is set to receive between 100mm and 200mm rainfall by the end of the month, making up for the dry start to spring.

The estimate was supported by fellow online forecaster Weatherzone, indicating a 30 to 70 per cent chance of rain for Warwick and its surrounds from Sunday onwards.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology was less optimistic about the Rose City’s chances of rainfall.

Meteorologist Livio Regano said the region would see at most 1mm – 5mm, with isolated storms and temperatures in the high twenties or thirties increasing the region’s fire danger.

“The storm season normally gets established in late October, November, or sometimes not even until December, so it’s quite normal to get crunchy grass this time of year,” Mr Regano said.

“Due to the nature of storms, lots of people are going to miss out this weekend – there might be one lucky person who gets it and the rain, but his neighbour might not get anything.

“It’s going to get quite hot now, especially on Sunday and Monday, and they could potentially be very serious fire danger days, but no warnings are anticipated as yet.”

While spring rains remained uncertain, Mr Regano said Warwick residents could hold out more hope for a drenching summer thanks to the recent La Niña declaration.

“The La Niña pattern is more of a loaded dice in favour of rain in the next month, so while it won’t help with forecasting in the next week or two, the long-range outlook is on our side,” he said.

“It’s looking a lot more encouraging for summer rains, so even if things go badly for the next month or so, they could definitely still turn around.”

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

SDRC councillor gives apology for outspoken comment

WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

Warwick men bashed at pub after drug deal goes bad