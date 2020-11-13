WILD WEATHER: Warwick set for weekend of extremes

STORMY WEATHER: Thunderstorms are set to roll into Warwick this afternoon. Photo: contributed

WARWICK residents have been warned to brace for a weekend of wild weather, with latest predictions revealing both thunderstorms and scorching heat are on the way.

The Environdata weather gauge on Percy St indicated the centre of Warwick received about 4mm of rain overnight.

Forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology and Weatherzone predict another 5-10mm for the Rose City today, thanks to a number of storm cells forming across the Southern Downs.

BOM meteorologist Livio Regano said the overnight rainfall lasted longer than predicted and would help bolster the region’s monthly totals.

“What seems to have happened is the leftovers from last night’s storms are still going, and then we have the potential to get another explosion this afternoon and into the evening,” Mr Regano said.

“This wave of storms going over now looks more like heavy showers, but the ones this afternoon could bring damaging winds, so keep your ears pricked for warnings.”

Warwick residents should make the most of today’s rains though, with a dry and scorching heatwave sweeping across the region from tomorrow.

“The rain is all over from this afternoon. From Saturday to Tuesday, it is just hot, and I’m talking really hot,” Mr Regano said.

“Warwick’s going for 35C on Sunday, which will be the hottest day, but we’ve got temperatures in the 30s from Saturday to Tuesday.

“We could expect a cool change from late Tuesday into Wednesday, and possibly some rain or storms with it, but certainly Saturday to Monday will be dry as a chip.”

At this stage, BOM predicts a 20 to 30 per cent chance of rain late next week.