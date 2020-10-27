Wild weather with heavy rain, ‘tornado’ reports

WILD WEATHER: Storms and tornadoes (Pictured left and captured by Robert Goodwin) has lashed our region.

WARWICK residents have enjoyed an eventful afternoon as storms lashed the region, dumping glorious rain, filling the skies with lightning and even bringing reports of a ‘tornado’.

Bureau of Metorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff confirmed the phenomenon spotted by eagle-eyed weather watchers was a funnel cloud.

“They don’t usually cause damage because they usually don’t touch the ground. It would be a hazard if you flew a plane into it but most experienced pilots know not to fly during these conditions,” she said.

Robert Goodwin was working at Bridgestone Warwick when he looked up and caught the strange sight out towards Junabee.

“I just happened to be looking at the severe storm warning when I looked up and went ‘holy s***,” he said.

“It only lasted five minutes but it started from the top and just got longer and longer.”

Travelling home that way, Mr Goodwin also couldn’t see any damage made by the funnel cloud.

And it seems the wild weather is not over yet.

Ms Hoff said the chance for more severe storms today had passed as they move east but another downpour was still on the cards for tomorrow.

“There’s a good possibility of severe thunderstorm development tomorrow, in the after and into the evening,” she said.

All chance of rain was expected to dissipate by Thursday.

So far today BOM has recorded 21.4mm of rain in Warwick.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been put in place for Stanthorpe and Warwick.

Dawson Wright snapped this shot of ‘what looks like a vortex not quite touching down’. /CREDIT: Janet Platz

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.