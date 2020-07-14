Will Rudd’s new mansion succumb to rising sea levels?

A letter writer has questioned warnings about rising sea levels after former PM Kevin Rudd bought a beachfront mansion on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: ALISTAIR BRIGHTMAN

A letter writer has questioned warnings about rising sea levels after former PM Kevin Rudd bought a beachfront mansion on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: ALISTAIR BRIGHTMAN

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

When Kevin Rudd was playing musical chairs with Julia Gillard for the nation's top job, he claimed that climate change was the greatest moral challenge facing our generation.

His government issued a report in 2009 warning that thousands of kilometres of Australia's coastline were under threat from rising sea levels.

It even suggested banning people from living in vulnerable areas, with Queensland most at risk.

Fast forward to 2020 and the beautiful tourism hub of Noosa Shire, where the ex-PM and his wife Therese Rein have just spent a cool $17 million for a beachfront property only a few metres above sea level at Sunshine Beach.

Noosa also has the dubious honour of being Queensland's only self declared "climate emergency" area, a claim which obviously proved no deterrent when weighed against direct beach access and spectacular views over the blue Pacific.

Mr Rudd apparently shares this desire for waterside living with ex-US President Barack Obama and ex-Vice President Al Gore, both of whom have invested sizeable fortunes in mansions also metres from the sea.

Mr Gore's prediction of a 6m rise in sea levels in his controversial movie An Inconvenient Truth back in 2006 obviously hasn't been a deterrent to those who love the sound of crashing waves or lapping river tides there or here in Noosa, where multimillion-dollar sales continue to rise even during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Climate emergency or a severe case of climate hyperbole?

JOHN MIKKELSEN, Noosa

Let virus run its course

It is about four, maybe five months since the COVID-19 panic disrupted everyone's lifestyle.

I join the ranks of many who question the restrictions and action imposed by governments, especially here in Australia.

Admissions from experts that the modelling on climate change was flawed did not stop, but emboldened fanatics and extremists to create fear.

Until the arrival of COVID-19, the climate change hoax was the greatest since the Y2K in the dying years of the 1990s.

We'll see if COVID-19 will be a more damaging hoax than climate change.

The first week of COVID-19 modelling stated 150,000 Australians were expected to perish in a pandemic and the nation went into meltdown.

Now some 108 have died having the virus identified, all over 60 years of age and having severe medical complications other than COVID-19.

Yet we are told 80 per cent of those likely to have the symptoms will not know they are infected.

Why are we again panicking about the numbers infected?

I contend that governments' of Australia are again creating fear and panic among many by using daily infection numbers.

Surely by acting as they are, they are continuing to prolong hardship and uncertainty for many thousands of families and restricting the state and nation's recovery.

We, who are the most vulnerable, and I am nearly 80, say to all governments, let the herd immunity run its course and reinforce the care and responsibility to the most vulnerable.

Cease this dictatorial bullying of the people.

BOB BUICK, Mountain Creek