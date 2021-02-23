William gives update on Philip’s condition

Prince William revealed his grandfather is “OK” as the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh spent a sixth night in hospital in London.

The Duke of Cambridge said medics were “keeping an eye” on Prince Philip after he was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital last Tuesday.

“Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” William, 38, told journalists with a wink while visiting a vaccination centre in eastern England.

Philip was admitted to the private central London hospital last Tuesday evening as a “precautionary measure” after feeling “unwell”, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Palace said at the time that the Duke was expected to remain in hospital “for a few days of observation and rest”, but he has now been there for almost a week.

Prince Philip’s eldest son, Prince Charles, made the trip from his home in Gloucestershire to visit his father over the weekend. The Prince of Wales emerged looking sombre as he was driven away after spending half an hour at the hospital.

Visitors are banned from the hospital due to COVID restrictions and the Queen, 94, and other royals were reportedly only to be allowed inside in “exceptional circumstances”.

The Sun reports that Prince Harry called the Queen from LA to ask about his grandfather’s health and reportedly quarantined himself in preparation to fly back to the UK by private jet should his grandfather’s condition worsen.

The concerns over Prince Philip’s health comes in a turbulent week for the royal family, after Prince Harry and Meghan revealed they were expected their second child and were planning a tell-all TV interview with Oprah. The Palace then confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had reached an agreement with the Queen that they will not be returning as working royals.

The Queen, who celebrated her 73rd wedding anniversary with the Duke in November, remains at Windsor Castle. The couple were among the first in the UK to receive their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at Windsor Castle in January.

Palace sources said that the Duke’s hospital admission was not COVID-related and that he was in “good spirits”.

Philip, who turns 100 in June, reportedly arrived at the hospital by car and walked in.

But the Duke has experienced a series of health scares in recent years.

He was flown by helicopter to the same hospital from his Sandringham home in Norfolk just over a year ago for treatment for a “pre-existing condition”. The Palace would not go into details about his ailment or the nature of his treatment at the time.

He had treatment for a blocked coronary artery in 2011, a bladder infection in 2012 and exploratory surgery on his abdomen in June 2013. He also spent two nights in hospital in 2017 just before his retirement from public life — a move the Palace insisted was not health-related.

In April 2018 he had a hip replacement operation but he had recovered well for Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding a month later.

At the start of 2019, the Duke was involved in a car crash when the Land Rover Freelander he was driving flipped over after a collision with another vehicle near the Sandringham estate.

