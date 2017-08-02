Williams walking on to award

WILLIAMS has only been in Warwick since November, but that hasn't stopped them from coming out on top at Rose City Shoppingworld's Retail Service Awards last night.

The new franchise picked up the Service award, serving as recognition for what they've been able to achieve in the short amount of time.

Warwick local and store manager Cindy Nicholls is a part of the five-person team, and said everyone deserves credit.

"It was a combined effort from the whole store,” Mrs Nicholls said.

"It's great for everyone to be recognised for the quality service that we provide.

"Head office has said that we're one of the best performing new stores, with a great opening selling period.”

In an era where online shopping is the preferred tool of many shoppers, Mrs Nicholls said Williams realises the importance of creating a good impression with customers.

"We like to go that extra mile for customers and make sure they leave the store with what they've wanted,” she said.

"Traffic throughout all shopping stores isn't as great as what it used to be.

"Which is why we put an emphasis on providing everything we can for each individual customer, including small things like giving them options, offering discounts through our loyalty program and informing them about shoe care.”

Mrs Nicholls has been living in Warwick her entire life, and said she loves her career.

"I've been involved in shoe retail since 16 years ago with Pay Less,” she said.

"I've always enjoyed customer service, as well as selling.

"It helps that I have experience in the field, so that I can convey product knowledge to customers.”

Rose City Shoppingworld Retail Service Award winners

Retailer of the Year - Donut King

Service - Williams

Marketing - Hair Together and True Beauty

Sales - Black Pepper

People's Choice - Rockmans

VIP Card Encouragement - Lowes