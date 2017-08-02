20°
News

Williams walking on to award

Sean Teuma
| 2nd Aug 2017 1:00 PM
Williams manager Cindy Nicholls.
Williams manager Cindy Nicholls. Sean Teuma

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WILLIAMS has only been in Warwick since November, but that hasn't stopped them from coming out on top at Rose City Shoppingworld's Retail Service Awards last night.

The new franchise picked up the Service award, serving as recognition for what they've been able to achieve in the short amount of time.

Warwick local and store manager Cindy Nicholls is a part of the five-person team, and said everyone deserves credit.

"It was a combined effort from the whole store,” Mrs Nicholls said.

"It's great for everyone to be recognised for the quality service that we provide.

"Head office has said that we're one of the best performing new stores, with a great opening selling period.”

In an era where online shopping is the preferred tool of many shoppers, Mrs Nicholls said Williams realises the importance of creating a good impression with customers.

"We like to go that extra mile for customers and make sure they leave the store with what they've wanted,” she said.

"Traffic throughout all shopping stores isn't as great as what it used to be.

"Which is why we put an emphasis on providing everything we can for each individual customer, including small things like giving them options, offering discounts through our loyalty program and informing them about shoe care.”

Mrs Nicholls has been living in Warwick her entire life, and said she loves her career.

"I've been involved in shoe retail since 16 years ago with Pay Less,” she said.

"I've always enjoyed customer service, as well as selling.

"It helps that I have experience in the field, so that I can convey product knowledge to customers.”

Rose City Shoppingworld Retail Service Award winners

Retailer of the Year - Donut King

Service - Williams

Marketing - Hair Together and True Beauty

Sales - Black Pepper

People's Choice - Rockmans

VIP Card Encouragement - Lowes

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  awards night rose city shoppingworld williams

Truck breaks down on Albion St

Truck breaks down on Albion St

Clutch issues force truck to pull over on main street.

Elderly couple crashes on Warwick street

Emergency crews respond to the crash scene on Horsman Rd.

The couple are being treated by paramedics

How Bunnings is caught up in a huge tradie tax rort

Bunnings not just offering sausage sizzles, it may also be part of a tax scam.

“Nice deal if you can get it!"

July 2017: Warmest Warwick July on record

SUNNY DAYS: Michelle Guo and David Kong making the most of the warm weather at Queens Park.

The mean temperature for the month was 19.6 degrees

Local Partners

Pub couple races into town

Meet the couple that are looking to bring their managerial style to the Horse and Jockey.

Cockatoo gets plenty of attention at J and J

Ellie Compton with her black cockatoo Cuddles at Picnic in the Park on the last day of Jumpers and Jazz in July.

Best business in four years at Picnic in the Park

Warwick parkrun gears up for 200th run

Darren Welsh is a Warwick parkrun regular.

Lot of history to Warwick parkrun as special day nears

Rose City a top pick for retirees

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Kay Bloomfield, Pam Kerr and Sue Valentine getting ready to play at the Warwick Bowls Club at Leslie Park.

Kicking off Seniors Month on the Southern Downs

Still time to nominate best in business

PROUD RESULT: 2016 Business Excellence Awards winners Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Adam and Caroline Bennett with Heritage Bank manager Jennyfer Rowley.

Get your nominations in for the 2017 Business Excellence Awards

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

HE went viral for her foul-mouthed appearance on Dr Phil. Now Danielle Bregoli — aka the ‘cash me ousside’ teen — has faced court on a string of charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014