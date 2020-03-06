Wilted sunflower route soon back on the map

GOLDEN GRIN: David Peters is excited to harvest his sunflower crop in early May.

ALLORA farmers have brought the region’s famous sunflower route back to life as acres of the golden crop slowly begin to shoot up.

Mixed produce farmer Jeff Lack said he has no doubt when the buds bloom in a few months eager tourists will line his property on Dalrymple Ck Rd to snap a photo or two.

With 400 acres of crop currently sitting just over 2ft, he said the fully grown flowers will be a sight to behold.

“They’ll be out in flower in a month, and will look real nice from the road,” he said.

“They’ll be all sorts out there snapping photos, standing on their heads and I don’t mind.

“I think it’s a good thing for the town and no doubt the cafes and shops will really benefit from it.”

Mr Lack said his new-found optimism and a good moisture profile in the ground after the rain led to the decision to plant the crop.

“The dry was generally depressing for everyone, it didn’t matter if you lived in town or rurally, it affected us all,” he said.

“I’d like to think us farmers are more optimistic now, rain or no rain they are the ups and down of farming and if you don’t have that faith, maybe you should think of another profession.”

BRINGING BACK THE BLOOMS: Jeff Lack is optimistic for 2020 with his sunflower crop due for harvest in July.

David Peters lives up the Road in Talgai and also planted a sunflower crop, due to be harvested in early May.

“Some people are concerned about frost but sunnies are pretty tough and I’m not a risk taker, if I think it won’t work I won’t do it,” he said.

Mr Peters has measured 290mm of rain on his property this year and said it’s a massive turnaround for his family farm.

The grain farmer decided to plant after the initial 140mm he received in January.

“Without a doubt, it’ll lift spirits, it’s nice to get something growing again and catch up,” he said.

“We’re behind where we should have been and I think the dry was a lot tougher emotionally than some would like to admit.”

Mr Peters missed out on two years of winter crop and the summer season last year.

“But this is a good time in my mind,” he said.

Mr Peters said he’s not sure people will get to see his crop up close but it will be a great view from the road.

“The oddest thing I’ve seen is someone dragging a lounge chair out for a photo, they do some real ridiculous stuff I don’t really understand,” he said.

“But seeing a whole load of sunflowers, that is no doubt, a really good thing.”