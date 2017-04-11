Win a great Sunshine Coast getaway

PROWLING around for a competition perfect for the whole family?

Get up close to exotic animals from across the world during a holiday at the Sunshine Coast.

An Australia Zoo family day pass is only one part of a prize that is up for grabs now.

The Sunshine Coast Family Holiday competition winner will also receive five nights' accommodation in a two-bedroom apartment in the Oaks Oasis Resort, in Caloundra, valued at $1200, with breakfast daily for five people valued at $500 and restaurant/bar credit of $200. Also, let the kids loose in the resort's water park.

For more details on how to enter, and the full terms and conditions, go to www.warwickdailynews. com.au/familyholiday