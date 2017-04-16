24°
Win a wedding on the Gold Coast

Jonno Colfs
| 16th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Wedding day in Torquay
Wedding day in Torquay

COUPLES can sometimes save for years for their wedding, so here's a great chance to get yours for free.

A Gold Coast company, The Australian Marriage Company, specialises in express weddings in the heart of Surfers Paradise and is giving one away to a lucky couple.

Director of the Australian Marriage Service Michelle Anderson said company was born from the belief that amazing, affordable weddings should be available to everyone.

"So we have created a one-stop registry style wedding experience,” she said.

"Our express wedding ceremonies are held each Thursday in one hour blocks from 9am to 6pm.

"Just book online, fill out the paperwork and show up.”

The company has put a prize that includes a modern, stylish wedding ceremony & reception with all the bells and whistles at a stunning beach side location on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

The prize package includes:

  • Renowned Marriage Celebrant - Sarah May Alexander
  • All legal paperwork
  • Ceremony decore/ theming by Circle of Love Gold Coast South
  • Music and PA system
  • Commemorative Marriage Certificate

As well as extras from these amazing suppliers

  • Photography package from We Just Click
  • Videography by "Lady Gypsie Films"
  • Hair styling by hair master, Ronnie at "RoJo Image Agency"
  • Make up by "Donna Lynch"
  • Wedding Cake from "I heart cakes by Casey"
  • Boquet & buttonholes by "Flat Earth Florist"
  • Lease of props such as signage, ring pillow & cake topper from "Aimee Wallace"
  • "My vintage lane" will be providing refreshment from their well known catering caravan.
  • Ceremony venue right by the beach overlooking the Esplande at Surfers Paradise from "Paradise Centre"
  • And later, drinks and platters served by "Escape" Hospitality for your after party!

The competition will close on Monday, April 30.

Head to www.winawedding.com.au to enter.

