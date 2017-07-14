Win big with wooly ideas

Some of the sheep on offer the day.

THE future of agriculture is now, although Warwick's potential masterminds are yet to raise their hands.

The Sheep and Wool Challenge is open to all secondary and above students, and invites participants to suggest ideas to combat an industry problem or way to improve the industry.

The only problem is that nobody from the region has yet to enter.

With Queensland's sheep and wool industry worth a massive $132 million to the economy, the government is looking to future generations to help grow it.

There are hefty prizes on offer too, with over 18s able to pick up a cool $5000 for winning, or $3000 for a runner-up finish.

Secondary students have the chance to split the winning $1000 prize with their school, or $500 for the runner-up position.

A people's choice award of $500 will also be on offer.

Department of Agriculture and Fisheries senior extension officer Nicole Sallur said entrants were encouraged to think outside of the box.

"People can use their imagination when they enter,” Mrs Sallur said.

"We're looking for new, innovative or different ways to tackle a solution that they've encountered on their property, or in the industry.

"It could be a different way of drenching sheep, an innovative form of exclusion fencing to prevent wild dogs, or a tool designed to help with fencing.

"The possibilities are endless.”

With a lack of response from Warwick so far, the message is simple: have a go, and you'll never know your luck.

Entries close on 31 July, and more information can be found on the Leading Sheep website.