WIN WITH HEART: Rugby carnival raises thousands for charity

RUGBY: The annual Ladies’ Day event saw both Warwick Water Rats soar to triumph, though say their greatest win was the thousands of dollars raised for charity.

All funds raised at the “Spring Soiree” will go to Little Windmills, a charity helping sick kids in regional towns travel to metropolitan areas for treatment.

Club secretary Tess Enchelmaier said the total amount was unconfirmed, but would likely top the $7,500 raised at last year’s event.

“It’s especially important right now, and the money will go to the kids and their families who are already struggling threefold with being regional, being sick, and Covid,” Enchelmaier said.

“Another key point of the day was to get people watching women’s rugby, especially our Sevens, because it’s completely different to the men’s game and our team is so good.

“Both teams love to perform, so having such a big home crowd was really good too.”

Codie Brackin, Grace Kenny, Jordan Willmore with Taylah and Dimity Brackin at the Ladies’ Day event on Saturday, September 12. Picture: Emily Clooney

The women’s Sevens team took one win from their three carnival games, while the men’s side clinched a 51-17 victory against the Roma Echidnas.

Men’s coach Dean Cullen said the big win confirmed the team’s minor premiers spot, though the side still had plenty to work on before the finals series began.

“We have a tendency to come out the gates firing and then let the foot off a bit, so we need to keep the (communication) up and keep it all consistent,” Cullen said.

“It’s looking like we’ll end up finishing minor premiers, but we’re wary to not get too complacent, especially with so many solid wins.

“In the final, we won’t be able to let the foot off at all, so we need to keep at the highest level possible, keep the competition for spots going, and really refine for the last couple of rounds.”

