Cooper's Gap Wind Farm is the largest wind farm by capacity in Australia with enough energy to power 264,000 Australian homes. Photo: Emily Bradfield
Wind farm poised to bring hundreds of jobs to region

Matthew Newton
17th Sep 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM
THE MacIntyre Wind Farm is one of many real opportunities in the region, poised to bring thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment.

The wind farm, which is being developed by leading renewable energy company Acciona, will be one of the largest wind farms in Australia when complete.

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise recently hosted a special edition Enterprise Breakfast in Toowoomba to discuss procurement opportunities that will come out of the MacIntyre Wind Farm Precinct.

Construction of the project is set to commence in mid-2021, and will create approximately 400 jobs over the life of the project which will provide regional Queensland communities with a significant economic boost.

TSBE CEO Ali Davenport said it was great to see so many businesses attend the Enterprise Breakfast to hear about this opportunity.

 

 

"The fact that this event sold out so quickly shows the interest in this major project and we look forward to hearing more as the project moves through the development phase," said Ms Davenport.

To find out more about the project, click here.

The next Enterprise Breakfast is on 15 October in Toowoomba.

