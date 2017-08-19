Winds and frost to chill Warwick

GET YOUR COAT ON: Winter makes a return this weekend.

AFTER a week of warm weather reminiscent of summer, Warwick is about to experience a cold change today.

High-pressure southwesterly winds of up to 70km/h are expected to keep temperatures to a maximum of just 16 degrees today, although the wind will make it feel colder.

As is the case with high winds, the fire danger is listed as high, so residents are reminded to take extra care.

The memory of a 29 degree day on Wednesday will well and truly forgotten overnight, with temperatures predicted to reach a minimum of -4 degrees.

Despite morning frost tomorrow, the temperature throughout the day is expected to pick up, with a top of 20 degrees on the cards.