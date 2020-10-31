Menu
STORM READY: Lightning could be expected over Warwick like in this fantastic photo from reader Melissa Forgione
Weather

Winds and hail likely as severe thunderstorms hit Warwick

Tessa Flemming
31st Oct 2020 10:30 AM
WARWICK residents could be in for another wet day with forecasters warning a severe storm is forming over the region and Southeast Queensland.

According to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson, Warwick would be within the “severe storm area” today.

“There’s definitely a risk of severe thunderstorms,” he said.

“Heavy rain is less likely, more damaging wind and hail. It’s one of those days when it’s worth keeping an eye out for weather warnings.”

Mr Thompson predicted storms could come as early as midmorning and last through the afternoon.

“There’s cloud development through Eastern Darling Downs already this morning,” he said.

But the weather wasn’t staying around with Sunday’s forecast back to a sunny maximum of 29C.

It comes as Mr Thompson reported that Warwick narrowly missed out on a overnight storm that moved into NSW.

In case of an emergency, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

