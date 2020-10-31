Winds and hail likely as severe thunderstorms hit Warwick

STORM READY: Lightning could be expected over Warwick like in this fantastic photo from reader Melissa Forgione

WARWICK residents could be in for another wet day with forecasters warning a severe storm is forming over the region and Southeast Queensland.

According to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson, Warwick would be within the “severe storm area” today.

“There’s definitely a risk of severe thunderstorms,” he said.

“Heavy rain is less likely, more damaging wind and hail. It’s one of those days when it’s worth keeping an eye out for weather warnings.”

Mr Thompson predicted storms could come as early as midmorning and last through the afternoon.

“There’s cloud development through Eastern Darling Downs already this morning,” he said.

But the weather wasn’t staying around with Sunday’s forecast back to a sunny maximum of 29C.

It comes as Mr Thompson reported that Warwick narrowly missed out on a overnight storm that moved into NSW.

⚡🌩️ Very dangerous thunderstorms likely tomorrow around parts of #SEQld! Giant hail (>5cm), destructive winds (>125 km/hr) and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding are significant threats, as well as lightning ⚡ of course. Check https://t.co/nrtdU01hbS for the latest. pic.twitter.com/475zLk0qCe — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 30, 2020

In case of an emergency, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.