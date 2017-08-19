Winds cause crash, fire west of Warwick

WIND gusts have forced a rider off his motorcycle, leading to a small grass fire near Leyburn earlier this afternoon.

The 59-year-old from Manly West was travelling at the back of a group of eight when the strong wind surge forced the rider off his vehicle.

Travelling south-bound towards Karara, the incident occurred at Canal Creek on Milmerran Leyburn Rd.

Constable Lachlan Sharpe of the Inglewood Police said the rider was unable to pick his bike up due to the fall.

"As he was riding, the wind caused the bike to slip from underneath him,” Const Sharpe said.

"The bike came down on the grass area on the side of the road.

"Unable to pick the bike up, the exhaust ignited a grass fire.

"This caused a fire that stretched for a couple of hundred metres due to the winds.

"The fence of a property was burnt, and the bike was completely destroyed.

"The rural fire brigade was able to quickly extinguish the fire, with help from the Clifton auxilIary fire fighters.

"The rider was taken to hospital for precautionary measures.”