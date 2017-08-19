Winds prompt bushfire warnings for Southern Downs

A DRY winter, tinderbox conditions and gusty winds are recipe for disaster according to fire experts.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued a very high fire danger for the weekend and warned this was the time of year firefighters expected to see bushfires develop across the state.

The region has already been scorched by numerous grass fires during past months and the dry conditions mixed with gusty winds will mean any fire that starts has the potential to spread quickly.

QFES said the community needed to be vigilant and ensure any bushfire is reported quickly to 000.

Southern Downs area co-ordinator for rural fire service volunteer community educators Martin Shepherd said their job was to try to build resilient communities and do that through education.

"Right now, the region is under a very high fire danger, and could possibly move to severe any time soon," Mr Shepherd said.

"Right now for example we're sitting at 20% humidity so anything that does ignite is going to take off, especially with these winds we're experiencing."

Mr Shepherd said the main thing people needed to do was revisit their bushfire survival plan, available at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

"Most people should now be familiar with this, as we've tried to spread the word as far and wide as we can," he said.

"Make sure your yard is free of debris and loose, flammable material, dead leaves, tree branches, any possible fuel.

"Then make sure your gutters are regularly cleaned out - an ember attack can send burning material up to 20km through the air under extreme circumstances, so you don't actually need to be in a bushfire to suffer the consequences.

"If embers land on your roof, they'll end up in the gutter and could set your roof on fire."

The bushfire survival plan is a comprehensive guide about what to expect, how to be ready and all the things residents might need to consider should they be threatened by a bushfire.

Bushfire season began on August 1. Permits are required for all fires more than two metres in any direction.