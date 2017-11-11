It will be a cloudy, windy weekend for Warwick.

Brooke Duncan

NOVEMBER will be almost unrecognisable this weekend around Warwick as temperatures stay well below the average for this time of year.

Both today and tomorrow will see a top of just 24 degrees, some four degrees lower than the norm for November.

It's going to be breezy too, with winds getting up to 30kmh today across the region.

There's a slight chance of rain but only in the far-eastern reaches of the region, near the ranges.

Heading into next week, temperatures are expected to start rising again and will reach 30 by the end of the week.

There could be some rain around next week as well, with most days showing a chance of showers.

The best bet for a shower of two according to the Bureau of Meteorology will be on Friday next week.