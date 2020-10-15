Menu
WINE AND WAG: Unique new tourism venture takes pets and their owners on a tour through beautiful Granite Belt wine country.
WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

Tessa Flemming
15th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER 35 years in the game, one Granite Belt tour business is using an innovative approach to bring in fresh faces and furry paws to the region.

Filippo’s Wine Tours recently launched their latest dog-friendly wine tour.

Owner Burt Lancaster said the inspiration behind the idea was pretty simple.

“We operate our business the way we would to be treated and we know some people like to bring their dogs along,” he said.

“For a lot of them, their pets are half of their family and they’re as important as everyone else.”

Mr Lancaster said the tours were the perfect complement to a rise in dog-friendly accommodation and grey nomad travels.

The tourism operator also hoped the unique offering would further the abundance of people recently seeking out the Granite Belt.

“It’s been very heartwarming to see the support of people from elsewhere holidaying here,” he said.

“One way or another, we’d love people to come down here and see what there is on offer.”

The tours must be privately booked and allow man’s best friend to head inside a number of wineries during the tastings.

To book a dog-friendly tour, head here.

