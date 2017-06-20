20°
Wine snub causes ire

Elyse Wurm | 20th Jun 2017 6:48 PM
ANNOYED: Robert and Peggy Channon at their Granite Belt winery.
ANNOYED: Robert and Peggy Channon at their Granite Belt winery. Liana Turner

SOUTHERN Downs wine producers have lashed out, following news Brown Brothers will be corporate sponsors for iconic Warwick festival Jumpers and Jazz.

A heated online debate was sparked on Monday, with residents expressing frustration about the lack of support for local businesses at the region's events.

Robert Channon, owner of Robert Channon Wines, said it was "absolutely outrageous".

"It's a slap in the face to a local industry that the whole Southern Downs should be proud of," he said.

"I can't imagine any other wine district that would do this."

The festival management committee has responded to the criticism and urged businesses to get behind the festival, rather than "waiting for opportunities to come to your door".

A spokeswoman said the event was run by volunteers and it was disappointing to see negative comments circulating on social media.

"We can confirm that the number of businesses in the Southern Downs who can, but don't support events in the region is still greater than those who do," she said.

"It is the responsibility of the festival sub-committees to approach various companies (including vineyards) for sponsorship when putting in place the structure of the key festival events.

"Where feedback or support is lacking locally due to supply, pricing or competing events, alternative sponsors who fit our festival profile are welcomed."

The spokeswoman said this year it was a great pleasure to be approached by Brown Brothers.

"The invitation to partner with this national brand brings great kudos to the festival and food and wine lovers can look forward to sampling their wines at some of our events."

Ballandean Estate Wines business manager Robyn Henderson said bringing a national brand into the Southern Downs made running her business all that harder.

"I would expect in my region that they would be using my wine," she said.

"It's just another place where we have to compete nationally and that's a really hard thing to do."

Ms Henderson said the winery was eager to participate in local events.

"We are people who do things for other local events, we want to be part of the community."

The criticism did not focus solely on the festival and called on the council to do more to support local producers.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council also had financial restrictions to adhere to.

"We always try to use local producers," Cr Dobie said. "Council is using ratepayer money and always looking for best value.

"In council's tendering process there is an allowance for local providers.

"But it's not always feasible or possible."

Cr Dobie said tourism would continue to be a focus for the council. "We have put out the website and visitor guide that focus on Granite Belt wine country," she said.

"Council is doing what council should do to support the economy and support the region from a tourism perspective and we'll be doing more of that in future."

The festival management committee have encouraged those in the community to get involved through the avenues available.

"The first is to become a Local Business Supporter with a donation of $200 or more," she said.

"A second way in which to support the festival would be to participate as a major sponsor where naming rights to events within the festival are available."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community granite belt wine and tourism jumpers and jazz festival southern downs regional council

New citizens call Southern Downs home

Residents angered by snub of local wine

Killarney delight for rising hoop

Five Warwick businesses targeted by thief

Local Partners

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Celebrating 40 years united

Cowboys head to Toowoomba for league cup final

