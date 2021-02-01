WINNER: Roma barista keeping coffee secret close to heart

Beck’s Chopping Board is a rising star in the Southwest Queensland cafe scene and things are only getting better after they won the Western Star’s competition for Roma’s Best Cafe.

The initiative is part of celebrity chef Matt Preston's Delicious Local program, where Maranoa Facebook users comment their favourite cafes before a deadline and then vote for the nominees on the Star’s website.

Owner Beck Swan was very excited to hear the news that her cafe won the competition.

Her inspiration for opening a cafe comes from her love for making people happy with food and coffee.

“I love people and I like to be a people pleaser and people person,” Beck said.

The idea has built up for quite a while, but after losing her mother in 2019, Beck knew it was time to take the leap and bring her dream to life.

The same year, the cafe opened and a new store at the Moorelands Nursery opened just before Father’s Day in 2020.

But what’s her secret to making amazing coffee?

“There’s a lot of elements to making a really great coffee, but I can’t give my secrets away,” Beck said.

“We do take a lot of pride in making a cup of coffee.”

But she did say the training she gives her staff was important in making sure the coffee stayed perfect.

With the cafe being so young, Beck has some exciting plans for the coming year, with an updated menu and more specials.

“I want to thank all my local customers. They’re so loyal and I have such a great customer base,” Beck said.

“We do have a lot of people who come in and we get great feedback from these guys.

“It’s a real honour that people come into our cafe every day.”

Mr Preston said the initiative is part of a push to help drive a rebound of the food industry after COVID.

“It’s clear from the vast number of nominations and votes we saw come in that local communities are rallying around their favourite eateries; supporting those food businesses who have done it tough over the past 12 months,” he said.

“That is exactly what we set out to achieve.

“And this is just the beginning. Our local cafe winners are soon to appear in a statewide battle of the postcodes where the cream will rise to the top – as it always does! Don’t forget to have your say by checking out your state finalists and voting for your favourite.

“Make sure you keep following this fantastic search and supporting your local winners – next up we’ll be on the lookout for best pizza, so get thinking…”

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps...

1. Go to My Profile and log in

2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you’ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne’s Herald Sun and Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------