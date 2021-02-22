Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HISTORY-MAKING: Matilda Sly was crowned the 2021 Warwick Showgirl. / PHOTO: KC Boutique Photography
HISTORY-MAKING: Matilda Sly was crowned the 2021 Warwick Showgirl. / PHOTO: KC Boutique Photography
Community

WINNER: Warwick leads the way in Qld Showgirl first

Tessa Flemming
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The induction of Warwick’s 2021 Showgirl was a history-making honour for Matilda Sly, as she became Queensland’s first ever married showgirl with children.

Mrs Sly said she was inspired to run after groundbreaking changes removed the antiquated requirement for entrants to be unwed and childless, breaking more than 30 years of tradition.

The new Warwick Showgirl said she hoped to lead with the same ‘because I can’ attitude and inspire other women to step into the role.

“It means a great deal to me, to be the face of a new generation is pretty astounding,” she said.

“It’s a great feeling to know I can show my kids in the future their mum did it.

“These changes will bring the Show Society to the modern age and express inclusion and equality.”

Matilda Sly was crowned the 2021 Warwick Showgirl. / PHOTO: KC Boutique Photography
Matilda Sly was crowned the 2021 Warwick Showgirl. / PHOTO: KC Boutique Photography

The 22-year-old mum of two, who grew up in Goondiwindi, said she was also keen to incorporate her junior rural ambassador and cattle competitor background into her reign.

“I’d like to include as many young people as possible into the show through clinics and workshops,” she said.

“I said in my speech it’s a cliche that the young people in our community are our future, but it’s true.

“It’s really important to bring them forward and teach skills like produce and cattle judging that will benefit them later in life.

“In cattle judging you will be called upon to speak impromptu and you have to be confident in public speaking and I think a lot of young people melt away in those situations but this infuses them with that confidence.”

Other winners of the day included new Rural Ambassador Denise Ryan, Junior Showgirl Natalie Crouch, Junior Rural Ambassador Gabrielle Skinner and Teen Showgirl Naomi Almond.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged thief ‘falls asleep’ mid- getaway

        Premium Content Alleged thief ‘falls asleep’ mid- getaway

        News Warwick police found the man a short distance from the alleged crime scene, taking a nap with alcohol on his breath.

        Thieves ransack Warwick house

        Premium Content Thieves ransack Warwick house

        News Cash, jewellery and mower among items stolen in brazen break-in.

        History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Premium Content History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Health Queensland’s coronavirus vaccine campaign starts on Gold Coast

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.