WINNER: Warwick leads the way in Qld Showgirl first

The induction of Warwick’s 2021 Showgirl was a history-making honour for Matilda Sly, as she became Queensland’s first ever married showgirl with children.

Mrs Sly said she was inspired to run after groundbreaking changes removed the antiquated requirement for entrants to be unwed and childless, breaking more than 30 years of tradition.

The new Warwick Showgirl said she hoped to lead with the same ‘because I can’ attitude and inspire other women to step into the role.

“It means a great deal to me, to be the face of a new generation is pretty astounding,” she said.

“It’s a great feeling to know I can show my kids in the future their mum did it.

“These changes will bring the Show Society to the modern age and express inclusion and equality.”

Matilda Sly was crowned the 2021 Warwick Showgirl. / PHOTO: KC Boutique Photography

The 22-year-old mum of two, who grew up in Goondiwindi, said she was also keen to incorporate her junior rural ambassador and cattle competitor background into her reign.

“I’d like to include as many young people as possible into the show through clinics and workshops,” she said.

“I said in my speech it’s a cliche that the young people in our community are our future, but it’s true.

“It’s really important to bring them forward and teach skills like produce and cattle judging that will benefit them later in life.

“In cattle judging you will be called upon to speak impromptu and you have to be confident in public speaking and I think a lot of young people melt away in those situations but this infuses them with that confidence.”

Other winners of the day included new Rural Ambassador Denise Ryan, Junior Showgirl Natalie Crouch, Junior Rural Ambassador Gabrielle Skinner and Teen Showgirl Naomi Almond.