WARWICK'S CUTEST DOG: Digby the mini daschshund took out the top place.
News

WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

Tessa Flemming
4th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
At only 13 weeks old, little Digby has already stolen the hearts of Warwick residents who have crowned the pooch Warwick’s cutest dog.

It was tough choice to pick from the countless adorable pups in Warwick Daily News’ most recent competition but the mini dachshund ultimately took the title with a whopping 19 per cent vote.

Digby the mini dachshund /Ella Duffy
Owner Ella Duffy said she was wowed by the win.

It was love at first sight for Digby and Miss Duffy’s family who had always wanted to own a mini dachshund.

“I’ve always been looking at dogs, we looked at Golden retrievers for a while but it never had the full feeling, but with him it was there straight away,” she said.

Owner Ella Duffy with Digby.
Watching him grow from two weeks old, Miss Duffy had already seen Digby’s blossom into the gorgeous boy Warwick readers voted in.

“He’s just a very funny little person and we’re learning more about him as he gets older,” she said.

“He’s pretty smart, dachshunds are known for being quite hard to train but he knows how to sit and stay, he’s lead trained, toilet trained and quite well socialised.

“He’s also very snugly and has to sleep with me in bed.”

Digby plays around in the sunflowers/ Ella Duffy
That cute factor was also one that stopped them in their tracks daily.

“So many people love to stop and pet him,” Miss Duffy said.

“He just lights up people’s day.

“He literally is the best thing that’s happened to our little lives.”

Warwick Daily News

