Winners announced at well attended Warwick Show Ball

2017 Miss Warwick Showgirl Tracey Madsen and 2017 Rural Ambassador Emma Mills at the Douglas Feez Pavillion on Saturday night.

"THE Show should be fun and a great weekend,” that is the word from newly crowned Warwick Showgirl Tracey Madsen.

Emma Mills won the Warwick Show Rural Ambassador award. Overall there were five entrants in the two award categories.

Ms Madsen was sponsored by the stud cattle committee of the Warwick Show.

"They had a great turnout of around 200 at the show ball at the Douglas Feez Pavilion,” Ms Madsen said.

"I am really looking forward to the show, I have competed since the age of six in horse events at the show but will now dedicate all my efforts at the show to my showgirl role.

Ms Madsen, who works at the Daily News, was also the top fund-raiser. For her showgirl win, she has won a trip to New Zealand from Helloworld and for her fund-raising effort, she receives two nights accommodation at the Q1 at the Gold Coast.

As Warwick Showgirl, she will compete in the Miss Darling Downs Showgirl quest in a fortnight at the Toowoomba Show.

Ms Mills said in her role as Rural Ambassador she was planning to be more involved in the committee of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society,

"I want to attend as many local shows as I can and will go to the Toowoomba Royal Show in a fortnight to support 2016 Rural Ambassador Shelley Doyle at the 2017 awards judging,” Ms Mills said.

She has been a regular on the show circuit with exhibits in the led steer class and has assisted other exhibitors with their entries in the led steer class.

Ms Mills works at the Riverina office in Warwick and will represent Warwick in the 2018 Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies Rural Ambassador Award at the Toowoomba Royal Show.