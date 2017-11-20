WINNERS: Downs venue is crowned brides' top choice

TOP SPOT: Gordon Country Weddings and Events event manager Sarah Campbell and husband Sam after winning first prize for the best farm or country venue at the Gold Coast and Hinterland Bride Choice Awards.

FOR only 18 months Gordon Country Weddings and Events have been holding chic country weddings with a personal touch and according to Queensland brides, they're already doing it best.

The Goomburra venue was last week awarded first place at the Gold Coast and Hinterland Bride Choice Awards in the best farm or country venue category.

Event manager Sarah Campbell said she did not even know about the awards until she was told by email they were one of the finalists.

"It's incredibly special, we couldn't wipe the smile off our faces," she said.

"It has been a new venture and there has been challenges but overall to know that we are doing something right is special.

"It's brides that have voted and that's who we aim to please."

The team started out doing marquee weddings at Gordon Country, a picturesque accommodation location, but after one particularly rainy wedding day it was clear a more permanent structure was needed.

Rivergums Barn function area was created in March 2016, a custom built barn, which held its first wedding in the following October.

Designed to be a modern country venue, Mrs Campbell said it has traditional touches as it is decorated with her grandfather's antique possessions.

"We've been able to keep a bit of our heritage in building the barn," she said.

"It's still a very contemporary country feel but we've turned the wagon wheels into chandelier so it's more of a modern approach."

Rivergums barn at Gordon Country Weddings and Events, who won first prize for the best farm or country venue at the Gold Coast and Hinterland Bride Choice Awards. Contributed

Wedding parties from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and even as far as England have gotten married at the venue.

Mrs Campbell also married her own husband, Sam, inside the barn.

The venue does things a little differently by offering a weekend wedding getaway experience, with guests entertained from Friday to Saturday.

Mrs Campbell said a bonfire was held on Friday before the wedding on Saturday, then breakfast was offered to guests on Sunday.

"It's a really happy occasion, everyone's there to have a good time and celebrate," she said.

"We have lots of really great moments with brides and they say lovely things."

Glamping (glamorous camping) tents and four star cabins are available for guests to stay on-site.

After winning the award, Mrs Campbell said the business is determined to keep promoting their venue as the place to go for a destination wedding.

"To grow it a little bit more, trying to get our name out there," she said.

"We'd love to get few more international weddings."