WINNERS: Youth exhibition bursts into Warwick Art Gallery

Ella Winfield and Aria Bray with Ella's entry in the exhibition. Ella won an encouragement award for her efforts. Jonno Colfs

THE talent of the region's young artist was the toast of the town this morning as the Burst2 Youth Exhibition was officially launched at the Warwick Art Gallery.

A large crowd gathered at the gallery to browse the works and to see who took out the encouragment and excellence awards on offer.

Gallery director Karina Devine said the exhibition contained about 130 works of art.

"We were worried we weren't going to get many entries,” she said.

"But it's turned out tremendously and rivals the Southern Downs artists' exhibition we had recently.

"There is some fantastic work on display and some worthy winners.”

Ms Devine said Burst2 had been a breath of fresh air.

"There isn't too much opportunity for art at school unfortunately,” she said.

"And judging by the amount of artworks that were entered with remnants of blu-tack on the backs of them, tells me that many of these works are very special to people and having been hanging in kitchens and bedrooms around town.

"There's amazing pencil art, 3D printed art, photography, paintings, sculpture and from every age group from six to 24.”

Thanks to a number of sponsors including the Warwick Credit Union, Rose City Shoppingworld, Helen Harm Real Estate, Warwick Daily News, the Barbard Family and Rose City Artz and Framing, the total amount of cash prizes handed out this morning totalled $1750.

Young photographer Ella Winfield took out an encouragement award for her photos, entitled Lizard on a Tree and Flower in the Garden.

The seven-year-old snapaholic said she usually took photos on her mum's phone.

"We have a good camera but it's a bit too heavy for me,” she said.

"The lizard photo was taken when we were doing the Condamine River walk, I spotted it and thought it would make a good photo.

"Flowers in the Garden was taken at the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers - there were so many flowers in that garden but that one stood out to me, it seemed unique.”

For her efforts, a chuffed Ella was awarded $50.

Excellence Award winners

Annabel Cory, 11

Alice Fowles, 17

Morgan Gander, 17

Amali Millard, 12

Brianna Paradas, 24

Nuala Pierce, 10

Jacqueline Richmond-Clay, 16

Karl Stidolph, 17

Encouragement Award winners

Prisca Albendia, 16

Billy Baker, 8

Anu Woodruff-Becker, 16

Penne Edwards, 17

William Gilmore, 14

Genevieve Hawes, 18

Grace McCarthy, 16

Jade Moon, 15

Rikkie Moon, 8

Jessica Mullaly, 12

Alex Naughten, 11

Melody Rampling, 11

Lauren Ryan, 8

Mohini Sarkar, 12

Luke Stephenson, 12

Sophie Waples, 14

Jessica Welsh, 15

Ella Winfield, 7

Lachlan Woodside, 10