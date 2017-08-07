21°
Icy mornings to freeze Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 7th Aug 2017 7:42 AM
Cold weather.
Cold weather. Chris Mccormack

A LATE night thunderstorm over Warwick has kept cold temperatures away.

The Bureau of Meteorology rain gauge in town measured 2.2mm overnight after the brief storm hit at about 11.30pm.

As a result the minimum temperature only dropped to 10.1 degrees at 2am.

The forecast maximum for today is expected to reach 21 and there is still the chance of a shower throughout the day.

The freezing temperatures are set to return tomorrow, with a forecast minimum of -1 before a top of 18.

Wednesday and Thursday will see sub-zero starts with -2 degrees forecast both days.

Wednesday should see a maximum of 21 and Thursday is headed for a top of 24 degrees.

Friday will see a spring-like top of 25 after overnight minimum of three degrees.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick weather

