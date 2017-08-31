Winter bite not a deterrent at sales

CHILLY winds weren't enough to keep keen punters away from the Pig and Calf sale yesterday.
Long-time mates Bill Fearby and Reg Cullen were amongst the large crowd on hand at the weekly event yesterday.
Whilst not a regular, Mr Fearby said he enjoys the crowd and atmosphere on a Wednesday.
"I come here every once in a while,” Mr Fearby said.
"I'll have a bit of a look around and see what's around.
"I've got an air compressor for sale, so hopefully I can get something for it, but we'll have to wait to see what they say.”
Mr Cullen said there were a number of reasons why he made the regular trip down to the saleyards.
"It's good to fill in a bit of time before the sheep sale,” Mr Cullen said.
"I've brought a few lambs in today, and they've been doing quite well lately.
"It's good to come down here, because you get to catch up with people that you haven't seen for a while.”