Winter bite not a deterrent at sales

GOOD MATES: Bill Fearby and Reg Cullen at the Pig and Calf Sale. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

CHILLY winds weren't enough to keep keen punters away from the Pig and Calf sale yesterday.

Long-time mates Bill Fearby and Reg Cullen were amongst the large crowd on hand at the weekly event yesterday.

Whilst not a regular, Mr Fearby said he enjoys the crowd and atmosphere on a Wednesday.

"I come here every once in a while,” Mr Fearby said.

"I'll have a bit of a look around and see what's around.

"I've got an air compressor for sale, so hopefully I can get something for it, but we'll have to wait to see what they say.”

Mr Cullen said there were a number of reasons why he made the regular trip down to the saleyards.

"It's good to fill in a bit of time before the sheep sale,” Mr Cullen said.

"I've brought a few lambs in today, and they've been doing quite well lately.

"It's good to come down here, because you get to catch up with people that you haven't seen for a while.”

Topics:  pig and calf pig and calf sale saleyards

Warwick Daily News
