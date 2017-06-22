19°
Winter has well and truly arrived in Warwick

22nd Jun 2017 9:16 AM
BIG CHILL: Warwick is bracing for temperatures to dip down, delivering a real taste of winter.
BIG CHILL: Warwick is bracing for temperatures to dip down, delivering a real taste of winter. Tessa Mapstone

IF IT wasn't already hard enough to get out of bed in the morning, the weather has given Rose City residents another reason to hit the snooze button.

Warwick is set to experience near-zero temperatures over the coming week, meaning that electric blanket and hot cup of coffee will never have felt as good.

Meteorologist Nicholas Shera examined the weather charts and has an explanation for the the impending cold weather.

"A high-pressure system from the south moving towards the region is going to cause the cooler low temperatures,” he said.

"These lows should last for approximately a week.”

Mr Shera said the recipe for the chilling conditions was quite simple.

"A lot of dry air, not many clouds and low winds, creates conditions that are conducive for these sorts of lows to occur,” he said.

"That will explain the morning frost that people are likely to see in parts of the region.”

The average minimum for Warwick in June is 4.9 degrees, with minimum temperatures ranging from two to three degrees over the next few days.

A dip in temperature comes under a fortnight out from the start of July, where the average minimum temperature is a chilly 3.1 degrees.

Jonathan Schalcher has been a Warwick local for 31 years, and has already planned for how he's going to combat the cold.

"I make sure that I've got my gloves on, a warm coat and shower at night so I'm keeping myself warm,” he said.

"It's important to dress warm so that you don't get sick during the cold.”

