Winter 'heatwave' expected for Warwick

FREEZING mornings, heavy frosts and warm sunny days are about to give way to what experts are calling, wait for it, a winter 'heatwave'.

News and weather sites across the country have been reporting on unusually hot conditions set to sweep much of the state in the next few days.

Today is already nudging towards a top of 22 degrees and beginning this weekend in Warwick, temperatures will rise six to seven degrees above the winter average of 17.9 degrees.

The forecast maximum for Saturday is a relatively scorching 23 degrees and temperatures will climb even further on Sunday reaching 24.

While some places across the Downs will still record low temperatures in the morning, which may result in frosts, the unusually high daytime temperatures will make for a gorgeous weekend in the Rose City.

Tomorrow morning will only get to 0 and Sunday will see a return to -2 degrees but should still be a very warm day.

Monday is set for a top of 24 degrees as well after a start of only three degrees.