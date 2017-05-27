Winter in Warwick Art Gallery show

Jacqui Fink is bringing her extreme knitting to Warwick during Jumpers and Jazz.

WARWICK Art Gallery staff and volunteers work hard all year long on a constantly changing exhibition program; however, winter is by far the busiest time for the gallery team.

Exhibitions coming soon

Opening in June is a new exhibition called ANCORS.

The title is a play on words derived from the artist's first names ANn, CORina and Sue.

The trio are self-taught artists with very different styles and interests. The common thread between them is that "art has been their anchor” in life.

Each of them has had various life experiences that led them to discover the "healing power” of art.

Local artist Sue Jacobsen will showcase her pencil drawings in the ANCORS joint exhibition with Corina Graham and Ann Fogarty. Contributed

They came together through the Demented Artists Group Inc that meet and make art every Thursday in the Gallery Studio.

Ann Fogarty, Corina Graham and Sue Jacobsen have vastly different creative approaches inspired by mixed media, realism and tattoo art.

The major exhibition for the Jumpers and Jazz in July period is an incredible textile, photograph and music installation inspired by the Morning Glory Cloud formation in Burketown.

The artwork is collaboration between textile artist Margaret Barnett, music composer Lawrence English and aerial photographer Al Sim.

The textile works will be hung across the gallery to give the feeling of walking into the landscape.

ON SHOW: Morning Glory Cloud Roll by Al Sims is coming to Warwick Art Gallery next month as part of an immersive and musical exhibit. Contributed

The walls will act as screens for large videos of imagery captured of the Morning Glory roll cloud.

Add to this a soundtrack composed specifically for the installation and this exhibition will be a new immersive experience and something that definitely should not be missed.

The world famous gallery yarnbombing team will reveal their new yarn creations in and around the Gallery in July.

Project coordinator Loretta Grayson is delighted by the level of participation from near and far.

"Our plans seem to be more ambitious every year,” Loretta said.

"This year, as well as yarnbombing two iconic buildings in the CBD, our team will be taking over the gallery foyer with a very large yarn installation.

"We are also planning some very colourful surprises in the gardens.”

Get creative and join a workshop

There is no denying the value of participation in art making to significantly increase your mood and sense of well-being.

In the coming months you can join workshops to learn how to sew a chook tea cosy, knit a cosy pair of woolly socks and try your hand at a technique called "sculptural Shibori” to really create something unusual.

One workshop that the entire team is looking forward to is Extreme Knitting by renowned Sydney-based textile artist Jacqui Fink.

Jacqui single-handedly reimagined large-scale and high-end handknitted textiles for the home when in 2012 she launched onto the market large scale luxurious blankets and throws made from unspun merino woollen tops.

The gallery was delighted when Jacqui accepted their invitation to teach during Jumpers and Jazz in July.

Jacqui will also have the unenviable task of selecting the winners of this year's tree jumper exhibition announced at Jazz at the gallery on Saturday, July 22.

Want to know more?

The best way to stay ahead of everyone else with gallery news and workshops is to become a member.

Membership is only $35 a year.

You can also stay up to date via the gallery's website and Facebook page.

For more, go to warwickartgallery.com.au or phone 46610434.