Winter season offers saving grace to Granite Belt wineries

HOLDING OUT HOPE: Heritage Estate Wines owners Therese and Rob Fenwick can’t wait until they can reopen their doors to tourists and their community.

SOUTHERN Downs wineries say hopes of reopening for the end of the winter high season could be their only saving grace throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry’s peak national body Australian Grape and Wine have estimated that up to a third of Australian wineries could go under if social distancing and travel restrictions aren’t lifted soon.

Ballandean Estate client relations manager Leeanne Gangemi said the impact of the coronavirus, combined with the prolonged drought and devastating bushfire season, has left the entire industry reeling.

“I think it’s more of a shock than anything, having to completely change the way we run our business,” Ms Gangemi said.

“We’ve already had a tough time with the drought and bushfires, and we were so looking forward to our busiest time of the year.

Tourist numbers have been down since September, and Easter is usually our biggest weekend of the year, so having no one come through was tough to get your head around.”

Heritage Estate Wines co-owner Therese Fenwick said the huge revenue loss of the last months meant she and her husband Rob had already been forced to cut back their staff.

“We had three cellar doors and we’ve had to go down to one, which means we’ve had to reduce our staff by a third,” Mrs Fenwick said.

“We’re pretty new to the region, we’ve been (the owners) here for just over a year, so it’s certainly been a wild introduction.”

Both of the industry professionals said one of the few positives to take from the virus outbreak has been the need to have a “creative” online presence to drive local support.

Mrs Fenwick said Heritage Estate Wines had recently finished a series of online video tutorials on how to pair wines with different recipes and cuisines, which was a new experience for them.

“We’ve had to rely on our online presence, and one of our ideas to do that was our video series on how to cook a meal that goes specifically with one of our bottles of wine,” she said.

“We made (a recipe) in the kitchen, filmed us making it, then had a discussion on how to drink wines that will complement and enhance the flavours of your dish.

Another example is we know our club red wine does brilliantly as a mulled wine, so we include some spices and instructions in the box so the customer can experiment with those new flavours.”

Ms Gangemi agreed that relying on online networking and community support would be the only way for the region’s vineyards to make it through to their next peak season.

“We’re lucky that our customers have been supporting us online and making sure they’re getting behind those local businesses,” she said.

“We of course want people to buy their next carton or few bottles from us, but it’s also important to encourage people to drink responsibly throughout this crisis.

The biggest message is that the minute people are allowed to travel again, the Granite Belt wineries are more prepared than ever – once the floodgates open, we hope that people will be looking to head out that way.”