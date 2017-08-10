WINTER SWELTER: Crazy temperatures to hit Rose City

The mercury will hit 30 degrees in the Rose City next week.

THE Rose City will swelter next week as the mercury gets set to soar above the average August temperature.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a top of 29 degrees on Tuesday and a scarcely believable 30 degrees on Wednesday.

That is more than 10 degrees above the average August temperature of 19.9 degrees.

Residents will be forgiven for thinking winter is over as daytime maximums hover in the mid 20s from today right through until Tuesday, when they will rise sharply.

Minimums will still be chilly however, hovering between two and five degrees over the next few days.

The recorded top for August in Warwick is 33 degrees on August 24, 2009.