Winter time vital to tracking rabbit movements

WITH winter well and truly set it, now is the time to be on the lookout for rabbits.

The rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus (RHDV1 K5) is in full effect to cull the impacts of the feral pests.

PestSmart is conducting a national monitoring program of the disease, and advise that reporting of rabbits, both alive or dead, is helpful to maximising the effectiveness of the virus.

The latest RHD update informs that these cold, winter months are vital to try and reduce the negative impacts of rabbits.

The report said that now is the time to be vigilant.

"Flies important in the transmission of RHDV have entered their 'overwintering phase' and are sleeping the cold months away,” the report said.

"Rabbits, however, are very busy this time of year - busy making new rabbits.

"The colder, wetter months are the usual breeding times for rabbits.

"They start pairing up early in the season and kittens (baby rabbits) will be starting to appear in burrows from now onwards.”

The RHDV1 K5 virus will have a greater impact on culling the pests when flies return from their winter solace.

Until then, any information is vital for PestSmart, as they attempt to track and analyse rabbits.