Winter with a vengeance on its way to Warwick

IN A word of warning for Southern Downs residents, the Bureau of Meteorology says the really cold weather is still yet to come.

July is Warwick's coldest month on average, and residents won't have to wait long to feel the full effects of the coming chill.

On Sunday, just two days into the middle of winter, the weather in Warwick is expected to reach freezing point, with a low of -1 degrees on the cards.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Janine Yuasa warned Warwick could also expect some unpleasant weather over the next few days.

"A trough system will move through southern Queensland from later in the week," she said.

"This will be associated with patchy rain, showers and the chance of a storm on Thursday and the early stages of Friday.

"For the weekend, Warwick can expect a cooler, drier air mass to return, and with no cloud cover, that will allow morning temperatures to drop."

Today the region has a 90% chance of seeing some rain, with the wet expected to hit later in the afternoon.

These showers are predicted to clear by Friday afternoon.

The expecting freezing minimums will come as even more of a shock over the next few days as Warwick experienced a balmy low of 13.7 degrees this morning.

The weekend is expected to dish up two sunny days to get out and about, although the morning winter chill is expected with a vengeance.

Saturday's minimum could reach as low as two, while early indications are for Sunday to dip into the minus, meaning the extra blankets and winter socks will be required.

The start to the next working week is looking bleak, with a 30% chance of rain on both Monday and Tuesday in store.

The average temperatures for Warwick in July range from a top of 18 degrees, down to a chilly minimum of 3.1 degrees.