Winter warmer brings the campground to the backyard

PERSONALISED PITS: Will and Christine Drennert have built the customised fire burners for eight years, growing their brand across the state.

PERSONALISED PITS: Will and Christine Drennert have built the customised fire burners for eight years, growing their brand across the state.

LOCKED down for three months due to coronavirus restrictions had the potential to send people a little stir crazy.

Unable to leave the house for non-essential trips, camping and other recreational past times became hobbies of the past.

But while some found solace in the time at home, others did what they could to recreate fond memories in the great outdoors.

And thus, there was a rise in the demand for fire pits.

From built-in pits to elaborate burners, residents across the Downs took to installing the prized possessions in a bid to keep some normality.

Wills Projects and Designs co-owner Christine Drennert said sales of round fire burners and foldaway camping pits had increased during isolation.

“We probably have (sold more),” she said.

“They’re clean and tidy. And they’re pretty awesome to look at with the cut outs and flames coming through.”

Mrs Drennert and her husband Will have been designing and building the personalised fire burners for seven years.

While business typically picks up during the cooler months, she said the novelty of sitting around a firepit has increased sales since March.

“There’s nothing better than sitting around the fire and having a nice drink to warm you up,” she said.

“And it’s great for the kids too – they love sitting around them too, roasting marshmallows.

“It brings some of the novelty of camping to the backyard.”

And as winter descends on the region, here are some perks to owning an outdoor firepit.

1. They provide year-round enjoyment

The crisp air of the winter months is warmed when sitting fireside. A conversation starter for some, firepits are the perfect place to cozy-up and tell stories of days gone by or even what is ahead for the future.

2. They can be a source of light

With the sun setting earlier in winter months, lighting the fire at dusk can ensure light across the backyard all night. If placed will, the flickering embers from the fire pit can pave the way for people looking to warm up by the fire.

3. Fun for all ages

Whether you’re six or 60, there is something exciting about roasting marshmallows over an open fire. It serves as a reminder of the simpler times, and days gone by while bringing family members closer together.