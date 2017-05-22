Winter is on the way, but where's the cold weather?

WITH only ten days to go before the start of winter, the fine warm weather the Southern Downs has been experiencing looks set to continue for a while yet.

It's also been a month since the traditional start of the frost season and we're still yet to see one.

All across the Downs this week we can expect fine days with maximums hovering around the low 20s mark.

In Warwick, Wednesday is expecting 24, 23 degrees for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and slightly cooler reaching 22 on Friday and 21 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Minimums will remain around the 10 degree mark, with the coldest morning expected on Friday with a low of seven degrees.

There is a slight chance of rain on the Granite Belt today, but that's the only threat of showers this week.

Forecasts for Stanthorpe will much the same for the week, just a degree or two cooler than Warwick across the board.

The temperature in Warwick right now is 13 degrees.