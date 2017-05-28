21°
Winter wonderland in Stanthorpe

28th May 2017 5:00 AM
WINTER'S BEST: Get stuck into some snowy fun at the Snowflakes in Stanthorpe winter festival.
WINTER'S BEST: Get stuck into some snowy fun at the Snowflakes in Stanthorpe winter festival.

HEAD to the Granite Belt and celebrate the best of the district in winter at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

The winter festival is back and set to be bigger than ever and is sure to get the town shivering with excitement.

Preparations for the upcoming Snowflakes event are well under way, with local accommodation nearly at capacity and once again a healthy crowd expected for the 2017 event.

President Brett Boatfield said plans were progressing nicely for the three-day festivities.

"We have been finalising the entertainment side of things and with just more than a month to go, it's full steam ahead,” he said.

"We are just in the process of fine-tuning everything really and looking at the program of events to make sure it suits everyone.

"We took on board the feedback from punters last year to make everything run better.”

Keen knitters and crocheters can showcase their skills in the winter warmers competition while a seasonal photo contest will get budding photographers sharing their best snaps.

There will also be a frosty fun run, ice man challenge, ice skating, sled dog racing and plenty of other cool and creative activities to celebrate the season.

The Friday Downtown Markets will accept new stallholders until May 30.

Publicity officer Robyn Henderson noted online ticket sales had been performing strongly, and urged anyone not wanting to wait in queues to take advantage of the pre-purchase option.

"There'll be separate queues for people who have purchased their tickets online, which will move through much faster,” Mrs Henderson said.

Other new initiatives this year offer locals the opportunity to enjoy the festival before the large crowds arrive for the weekend's festivities.

"Locals can enjoy free entry into the festival on Friday,” she said.

"The skating sessions will still be $20 but we hope with the incentive of free entry into the festival itself, locals will get along before the bigger crowds hit.”

Both Mr Boatfield and Mrs Henderson said volunteers were still needed for the event and urged anyone interested in dedicating their time to get in touch.

Anyone who purchases their tickets online from trybooking.com/book/event ?eid=264296 before June 9 will go into the draw to win a $100 voucher from Jamworks Gourmet Foods.

Snowflakes in Stanthorpe runs from June 30 to July 2 at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.

For more information about the winter festival, find Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Facebook or head to snowflakesinstanthorpe.com.au.

